New Year, Same You

Ringing in the new year looks different to everyone. For some that means maintaining a routine, and for others it means making adjustments and striving for new goals. Whatever the new year means to you, it’s time to celebrate.

There’s this unsaid precedent that everyone expects you to have some over-the-top, life-changing plan for New Year’s resolutions. Half of the time these extravagant resolutions just offer up unrealistic goals that are impossible to reach. Instead, let’s lay the groundwork first and allow ourselves to take on resolutions we actually want to do.

Whether you’re someone who’s already dove into your resolutions or maybe you’re more like me and aren’t sure what resolutions speak to you, here are some basic, run-of-the-mill, yet effective resolutions to take on in 2024.

1. Cook at home more.

Freshmen, I am not referring to you with this one. Take advantage of dining center meals all you want. But for those of us who live off campus, a good New Year’s resolution could be to encourage cooking at home more. Start with simple recipes with few ingredients and begin saving some cash on eating out. You’ll improve your cooking skills for the future and save some mula while you’re at it.

2. Start a gratitude journal.

Crack open a new journal or use a section from a used one and dedicate it to a gratitude journal. Take five to ten minutes out of your day to jot down some things you’re grateful for. Boost motivation, inspiration, and overall mood!

3. Get organized.

Keep in mind that organization takes infinite forms. And much like resolutions, it looks different to everyone. This can be making your bed each morning, labeling bins, files, and folders, or buying extra shelf space so things don’t crowd the floor. Start with one thing at a time and expand from there.

4. Schedule acts of kindness.

What goes around comes around! Brighten people’s days as well as your own by planning and acting on some acts of kindness. Holding the door open for people, voicing a compliment to a stranger, or even just sharing a smile with a classmate will do.

5. Volunteer more.

Luckily for us college students, there are an abundance of volunteer opportunities. New ones fill up our emails on the daily. If you have the time, sign up for some volunteering opportunities; you never know, you just may get something in return. Hint: Most volunteer opportunities you get in your email are for studies, and students receive cash for it!

6. Pick up a new hobby.

Keep it simple or dream big with this one. Consider hobbies to reduce stress like yoga, knitting, or painting, or go a little bigger by trying out kickboxing or outdoorsy activities.

Now any of these resolutions are perfect stepping stones to begin setting small goals for yourself. I encourage you to implement these and see how they benefit other aspects of your life. Happy New Year Bison and good luck to you on your brand-new resolutions!