Women’s Track & Field takes first, and Men second at SDSU’s Jim Emmerich Alumni Meet

This past weekend the Bison travelled to Brookings, South Dakota to compete in the Jackrabbit’s annual indoor meet.

On the men’s side, junior Zach McGlynn contributed big points for the team on Saturday. Men’s long jump was among the first field events of the day. McGlynn jumped a career second-best. His jump of 22’09.75” placed him second at the meet. McGlynn eventually went on to win the high jump at 6’08.75”.

On the track, freshman Carter Elde took first in the 400m running an impressive time of 48.49. Moving on to the last event of the day, the thrilling 4x400m relay team took first with a time of 3:14.98. The team consisted of Khamarly Holmes, Cullen Curl, Isaac Huntington, and 400m winner Carter Elde.

For the throws, junior Merideth Spiers took third with a mark of 63’7” in the weight throw. In the women’s shot put, Riley Quinn threw it 45’10.5 to place third. In the men’s shot put, NDSU’s Cameron Landis took first with a mark of 57’6.25”. There were three placers in the men’s shot put for the Bison. Landis in first, Kaden Pastian in third (55’9”), and Jack Packer in seventh (50’9.25”). Kaden Pastian also went on to win the weight throw with a mark of 62’6.5”.

The women dominated across the board. In the triple jump, NDSU finished with the top three placers. Grace Emineth won with a jump of 39’10”, Joy Nnantah in second, and Ella Gardner in third. Grace Emineth also took second in the long jump with a mark of 18’11.25”.

On the track, the women’s team continues to break records. Nell Graham broke the school record in the 400m winning with a time of 53.09. Just last week at the Bison Cup, Nell Graham broke NDSU’s 600m record. Continuing the success, in the 200m dash Kendra Kelley won with a time of 23.75, breaking her record from last season. Kendra Kelley also broke her own record last meet in the 60m dash as well

The women’s team dominated with 222 points, and South Dakota State was runner-up to them with 97 points. The Men’s team came in a close second to SDSU. The Bison men scored 139.5 points and the Jackrabbits won the title with 153.5.

Later this week the Bison will head north to Grand Forks on January 27th to compete in the UND Cup.