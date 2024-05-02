NDSU Softball Drops Series to Kansas City

North Dakota State softball faced Kansas City at Tharaldson Park hitting five home runs throughout the series.

In the first game, Emilee Buringa, Bella Dean, and Rylee Henderson were all able to get hits but were unsuccessful in scoring. For Kansas City (6-9 Summit), Sydney Nichols hit a home run to grab the lead for the Roos 2-0, while the team also managed to pick up another two runs along the way, making the final score 4-0. Savvy Williams pitched, and the team allowed three runs and nine hits, striking out three through five innings.

In game two, the tables turned and the Bison (4-11 Summit) hit two home runs in the first inning from Jasmyn Yessain and Ava Chavarria. Yessian’s hit allowed Reanna Rudd and Bella Dean to also reach home. In the second inning, Anjolee Aguilar-Beaucage hit the third home run of the game allowing another one of her teammates to score. Buringa hit the final home run of the game in the third. Kaitlyn Dunford pitched the whole game, grabbing her sixth win with six hits and one strikeout through five innings.

In the finale, Kansas City was able to put up six runs with a home run and five RBIs in the first and second innings. NDSU was able to respond with Henderson recording an RBI single and a home run from Rudd in the third. In the fourth and sixth innings, the Roos were able to keep their lead, ultimately winning the game 10-5. Addie Bowers pitched in the loss, with the three runs in the game being given up.