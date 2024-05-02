What are YOU thinking?

Week 005: What are you most excited for this summer?
Yes, you! Welcome to our newest column, where every week I pose one question to randomly selected students I see in Memorial Union. After the absolute drag of reminding you all about finals last week, for our final edition of the paper I decided to go easy on you all – which turned out to be a good thing, because you weren’t particularly verbose this week.
Q: What are you most excited for this summer?
A: Being in a musical! – AQ
A: I work in Alaska, so to go back up there. – MH
A: Sunny weather. – KS
A: Maybe the lake? – AN
A: Uh, graduating. – JS
A: Starting my internship at Sanford. – CC