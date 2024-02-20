Movies You Need To Watch

I may or may not have based my personality on these movies.

As someone who has a lot of free time, I watch a lot of movies and binge-watch even more television series. Not only do I have the time for it, I have the constant need to be entertained. This paired with the dedication I have to my Letterboxd account allows me to keep track of everything! As much as I love to expose myself to new things, I find myself rewatching personal favorites more often. Having said that, here are a few that I find myself watching the most.

“Fight Club” (1999)

I know what you’re thinking, “Ruby, you’re literally breaking the first two rules!” All I have to say is, I don’t care. In this movie, the narrator and his newfound companion, Tyler Durden, create an outlet for their male aggression in a fascinating form of therapy. I will never be jealous of a man, but I envy the fact that they can simply beat the ever-living crap out of one another as a form of effective problem-solving. The concept of an underground fight club caught on quickly and soon it became an eccentric network that ignited a chaotic downward spiral towards oblivion.

Rating: 10/10

Comments: I definitely like this movie more than you do, just saying.

“10 Things I Hate About You” (1999)

While I’m barely convinced that this film is a Shakespeare reference other than the commentary throughout the film, I still consider it another one of my favorites. Not only is this just a funny movie that I like regardless, it has an amazing cast and an even better soundtrack. Between Joseph Gordon-Levitt trying to woo his new crush to Heath Ledger trying to win the heart of Julia Stiles, I have no other choice than to love this movie. Poor adolescent youths trying to navigate love in high school; oh, how I don’t miss it. This is one I watch a lot with friends, and it just gets better every time.

Rating: 9/10

Comments: Certain parts of the film are outdated and not very tasteful, so that’s one of my only critiques.

“Silence of the Lambs” (1991)

Horrors and thrillers are my favorite types of movies, so it’s not a shocker that I like it so much. As I already have a bias towards the genre, Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins put on the performances of their lives here! I don’t mess around with scary movies; if you say that it’s scary, I expect to be scared. I decided to watch this movie for the first time by myself in the middle of the night when I probably wasn’t old enough for it, and that definitely scarred me a bit. What’s not to love about the use of one psychopath to catch another though? Not only is this movie fantastic on its own, but the 2002 prequel “Red Dragon” with Edward Norton is a great additional watch.

Rating: 10/10

Comments: Scary movies are superior, the gorier and nastier, the better.

“The Crow” (1994)

Once again, another thriller, this one more sinister than the last. Not only does the film cover the premise of a pair of lovers meeting their untimely demise, but the same thing can be said for the lead actor, Brandon Lee. Son of Bruce Lee, Brandon unfortunately died on set during the making of the film due to a firearm malfunction. It’s ironic given the plot, and ultimately adds another layer of emotion to the film.

On the anniversary of his and his lover’s death, Lee’s character, Eric Draven, returns from the dead to exact revenge for their murders. Draven, accompanied by a mysterious black crow, searches the city to find, kill, and torture the criminals responsible for his agony. It’s bittersweet that I enjoy this film as much as I do, but it gives me another reason to keep it on the watchlist.

Rating: 8.5/10

Comments: This movie is just like “Joker” (2019) but for people who had an emo/grunge phase in middle school (it’s me, I’m “people”).

“Howl’s Moving Castle” (2004)

One of my biggest loves is Studio Ghibli films, and this one is my all-time favorite. While I am a huge fan of others released from the studio, this film is the one that resonates the most. An insecure girl falls in love with the man who has been looking for her his entire life. Are you kidding me? Of course I’m going to eat that up! The animation, soundtrack, and storyline are perfect, and I will argue with anyone who says they aren’t. While I cannot confirm, I’ve heard that the film is quite different from the book it’s based on, so you’ll just have to wait for me to read it to find out more!

Rating: 10/10

Comments: If you’re a fan of Christian Bale, check out the English version as he is Howl’s voice actor.

“Drugstore Cowboy” (1989)

My brief interest in 80s movies and music during my sophomore year of high school and quarantine allowed me to discover this beauty. While it isn’t as adventurous or fast-paced as other films on this list, there’s something about its simplicity that makes it more enjoyable. Matt Dillon plays Bob Hughes, a long-term drug addict, and his crew of drugstore cowboys. Moving from pharmacy to pharmacy, the crew uses their elaborate skills to con their way into all the pharmaceuticals their hearts desire. The film shows their adventures together, and more importantly, how neither their luck nor their fun will last forever.

Rating: 9/10

Comments: Maybe superstitions are real, and maybe they aren’t, but there’s only one way to find out…just don’t put a hat on the bed!

Honorable Mentions

“The Cat in the Hat” (2003), “Perks of Being a Wallflower” (2012), “Ponyo” (2008), “Donnie Darko” (2001), “The Hangover” (2009), “Ratatouille” (2007)