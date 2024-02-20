NDSU Track and Field Teams Dominate at UND Before Summit League Championships

On Saturday, February 17th the Bison Track and Field teams traveled to Grand Forks for the second time this season to compete at the Frederick D. Pollard Jr. Athletic Center. The Fighting Hawks hosted their annual UND Tune-up.

Going into the meet, multiple athletes from the Men and Women led the Summit League. For the men, Kaden Pastian led in the shot put and weight throw. Cullen Curl in the 400m, Blake Nyenati in the 60m hurdles, and the 4x400m relay squad. For the Women’s Team, Kendra Kelley led in the 200m, Brita Birkeland in the 800m, and Grace Link in the mile.

On the Men’s side, Freshman Jayden Williams continues to impress and won the prelims and finals of the 60m dash. Williams finished in the finals with a time of 6.86. Jayden Murdock took second in the 60m dash as well running a 6.90. Jayden Murdock went on to win the 200m dash and took the title with a time of 22.13. In the 400m dash, NDSU had finishers in the top two. Both Freshman, Dylan McGlothlin won with a time of 48.72 and Gabe Miles placed second with a time of 48.81.

On the track, Kendra Kelley ran her second-fastest time ever in NDSU indoor history clocking a time of 23.57. Also in the 200m dash, Jasmine Williams placed second with a new personal record time of 24.53. Grace Emineth had another successful meet as well. Emineth not only took first in the long jump (20’3 ¾”), but she moved up to second all-time in NDSU history. Emineth is now ranked in the top 50 for the NCAA this season. The women had success in all areas of the jumps. In the triple jump, Grace VanErp won with a 38’1 ½”. Jacee Johannsen moved up to spot ten in NDSU history in the Pole Vault. She cleared a height of 12’6” which also is a new personal best. And in the high jump, Freshman Arienne Birch finished first. Birch moved up to third all-time for NDSU indoor with a new season best of 5’10”. Next week the Bison will close the indoor season with the Summit League Indoor Championships on Friday, February 23rd, and Saturday, Feb. 24 here in Fargo at the Shelly Ellig Indoor Track and Field Facility.