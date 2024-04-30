Get Your Summer Read On

Some books that will make the perfect summer read

As we all finish off our semester and make the inevitable but fleeting decision that we are going to turn our lives around this summer and become the people we always hoped to be, I think a great first step could be considering the idea of reading a few more books than usual—or maybe even just one. The following are some books that will make not only great summer reads but year-round reads if you don’t get to reading any books during your summer glow-up.

“11/22/63” by Stephen King

Following a fictional situation surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy, this sci-fi thriller tells the story of Jake Epping, a simple English teacher turned time-traveler, who makes his way from 2011 to a couple of years before 1963. As he lives through the times making small changes in hopes of causing a butterfly effect that will eventually save the president, Epping decides to create a life in the past. Will his actions truly benefit the world and change the course of time, or will it all be for naught? I highly recommend you take the time to read this amazing book to find out. If you aren’t convinced yet, it’s one of the few books I’ve read that has received five stars.

“Gentle and Lowly” by Dane C. Ortlund

If you’re looking for a Christian book to teach you more about God’s character, you should definitely give “Gentle and Lowly” a try. As Christians, we can sometimes become convinced that there are exceptions to God’s forgiveness, and that He is constantly annoyed or bothered by our inability to avoid sin. This book talks of not only how God feels about this but also about how Jesus’s character and actions on earth convey these qualities of God. Using Matthew 11, Ortland talks of Jesus, who was fully man and fully God, focusing on His humility. Whether you are Christian or not, this is a great read that might give you some new insight!

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy

This is a very simple yet teaching read that uses some beautiful imagery and pictures in what could be considered a picture book format to tell the story of a boy, Charlie, and his three unlikely friends. They embark on a journey that teaches them many different important life lessons in a very touching way. My boyfriend got me this book for Christmas, and he insisted I read it then and there. When I say this book made me cry, I mean I was balling. The sweet tone of this book combined with the life lessons told through a child’s perspective is something you don’t want to miss.

“Turtles All the Way Down” by John Green

I am an avid lover of John Green’s writing, so I had to include at least one book by him. Although these books are more catered toward readers in a younger age group, I continue to find them interesting and something I can return to at any time especially if I’m in a reading slump. This book is about a girl named Aza and her friend Daisy who are investigating the disappearance of a local billionaire. Ava has always been a good daughter, student and friend, but as she tries to become a good detective, she is haunted by her own spiraling thoughts. I’ve always loved John Green’s ability to explain mental health through his many characters and this book is no exception.

“The Bible” by God

For this last one, we’ve all heard of it, but it’s got to be my favorite book of all time. Although it might be a lengthy read for the summer, I would highly recommend reading it throughout your lifetime. Following the backstory of creation, humans and the sin they brought into the world, God does an amazing job of speaking through prophets and disciples in order to deliver the story of a lifetime—literally. The first section of the book, titled The Old Testament, focuses on the tribe of Israel and their struggle to follow God obediently but also His neverending forgiveness and love for His people. The second part, The New Testament, is an in-depth story of the Son of God, Jesus, who was fully man and fully God. Yes, I know it’s confusing, but if you read on, you’ll learn about how Jesus died for our sins: the greatest sign of love to ever exist. Don’t be afraid of the length—no matter how much you read, you’ll take some eternal knowledge away.

Now that I’ve given you a couple of options, I hope your hopes of becoming your best self this summer come true. Happy reading!