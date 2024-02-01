Eight Albums That Changed My Life Forever

“Either/Or” by Elliott Smith (1997)

I’m a big fan of Smith and thoroughly enjoy his entire discography, but there’s something about “Either/Or” that hits a little harder than the others. While many of Smith’s songs cover personal experiences, there’s a lot of allegory to his work. He does an incredible job at storytelling through his music which can be seen in this tracklist. Smith is extremely talented across the board with his lyricism, being multi-instrumental, and his ability to create captivating harmonies to accompany it all. He is my favorite musician of all time, and I don’t think that will ever change.

Personal favorites: “Between the Bars,” “2:45 AM,” and “No Name No. 5”

“Stranger in the Alps” by Phoebe Bridgers (2017)

I fell in love with this album the second it played on a random playlist I happened to be listening to one day in high school. With her breathy quality, raw emotional intensity, and occasional vibrato, Bridgers is able to create a distinct and captivating style of vocals. She pairs that with thematic lyrics to create a blend of sorrow, humor, and melancholy throughout. I listen to this album probably every single day and I don’t think I’ll get tired of it.

Personal favorites: “Demi Moore,” “Funeral,” and “Georgia”

“Grace” by Jeff Buckley (1994)

Jeff Buckley is one of those musicians I want to keep in a corner all for myself, but I know that I can’t, so I guess I have no choice but to never shut up about how much I love his work. Although he had a brief musical career, his legacy continues to live on. In the “Rolling Stones” 2023 list of the top 500 greatest albums of all time, Buckley’s debut is listed at #147. More importantly, artists like Thom Yorke, Lana Del Ray, and Adele have all cited Buckley as a source of inspiration. This album is truly life-altering, and I would do anything to listen to it for the first time again.

Personal favorites: “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over,” “Last Goodbye,” and “Mojo Pin”

“The Colour and the Shape” by Foo Fighters (1997)

Even though Foo Fighters began as a one-man solo project for former Nirvana drummer, Dave Grohl, it became so much more. This album was the second to be released under the name Foo Fighters, but it was the first to be released with a full band. Grohl had written and produced the self-titled album two years prior, so this one marked the band’s official debut. I grew up listening to Foo Fighters regularly because of my mother’s love of the group and the limited selection of music on my iPod Nano, but being able to rediscover them on my own as I’ve gotten older has made me even more fond of their work.

Personal favorites: “Hey, Johnny Park!,” “Everlong,” and “February Stars”

“Cat Heaven” by Roy Blair (2017)

Discovering this album was one of the few good things that happened to me in middle school. It’s Roy Blair’s first and only album, and it is a total shame that he hasn’t released much music following its release. It serves as Blair’s autobiography and as a reflection of his thoughts, his heart, and his past. While I couldn’t relate to its content originally, I’ve found myself finally understanding it as I got older and experienced more. As much as I want to try to gatekeep here, you should go give him a listen and maybe he’ll finally release more music. It’s been nearly five years, but I’m still hopeful.

Personal favorites: “Thunder,” “Happy,” and “Alex”

“Colourmeinkindness” by Basement (2012)

Basement is one of my favorite bands and anyone who knows me knows that due to my inability to shut up about it. This album came to be through the band’s exploration of new techniques and different sounds, and I think it really worked out in their favor. It resides in that alternative/indie rock and emo area, and that is clearly a personal favorite of mine. I was already likely to enjoy an album due to its genre, but there’s something about the lead singer’s voice that is so captivating. As the tracklist progresses, so does the diary it reflects, and that can be seen with the vocals becoming more manic and frenzied. This album has some songs that are good to scream along to in your car, and I can speak from experience.

Personal favorites: “Covet,” “Bad Apple,” and “Spoiled”

“OK Computer” by Radiohead (1997)

If you’ve made it this far, I don’t think it should come as a surprise when I say I am also a huge Radiohead fan. Like many others on this list, I would include many more from them, but I like this album just a little bit more than the rest. Its narrative of a dystopian future that is driven by consumerism and alienation is fueled by a general tone of unease and Yorke’s unnerving vocals. In this instance, I don’t care what anyone else thinks, “OK Computer” is one of the best albums to ever exist. Even if you aren’t personally a fan, it is continuously rated as being one of the best and has been extremely influential in pop culture since its release.

Personal favorites: “No Surprises,” “Paranoid Android,” and “Let Down”

“Retired from Sad, New Career in Business” by Mitski (2013)

Much like Phoebe Bridgers, I discovered Mitski in my early teen years and that may have had some long-term effects on my inner psyche. I can’t help it; I love music that hurts my feelings and leaves an ache in my chest. Mitski covers topics like self-discovery and the fear of the unknown, so how am I not supposed to relate to that as a high school sophomore?

The theme of the album is exploring anxieties and the fear of growing up, so it hits close to home. The lyrics are as vague and poetic as in her last, her vocals are raw and unwavering, and the student orchestra that accompanies her supports it all.

Personal favorites: “Square,” “Humpty,” and “I Want You”