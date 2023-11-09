Donate to Fight Against Pediatric Cancer

One of North Dakota State University’s (NDSU) many student organizations, the Pinky Swear Ambassador on Campuses to Help kids with cancer (PACK) Foundation, an organization dedicated to making a positive difference through providing opportunities for students to express their passions and enforce the PACK’s mission has put it on their agenda to positively impact the lives of children and their families who are bravely battling cancer. Their most recent mission, hosted through the sale of macaroons has the intention of all the proceeds going towards a donation in support of children and families facing pediatric cancer.

With the recurring fundraiser hosted at Michelle’s table, a local business on the Bison Strip, The PACK Foundation and its unwavering commitment to fighting against pediatric cancer through financial aid have been embarking on this mission with the hopes of having as much contributions as possible. On one of the many scheduled dates dedicated to this fundraiser November 10th, from 8 am to 4 pm, the PACK welcomes all to aid with their mission. With the purchase of a macaroon one would also be donating to the fight against pediatric cancer. Due to all the proceeds being donated to aid against pediatric cancer by the PACK, individuals will not only be treating themselves to delicious French pastries but also joining a group endeavor to effect positive change in the world.

Although the french delicacies are a sweet ploy to achieve as many contributions as possible, if one would rather fair-mindedly make an impact without the sugar rush, donations are always welcomed by the PACK. Those willing to donate are welcomed to stop by Michelle’s table and donate during the fundraiser’s timeframe as well as reach out to the organization’s administration that can be contacted through their MyNDSU foundation account. Although there are many ways to make an impact, the PACK foundation has found a way to both make a positive impact to these brave children but also cater to the sweet tooth of those willing to donate.

In conclusion, the upcoming event hosted by the PACK Foundation here on campus offers a unique opportunity for everyone to come together and make a meaningful impact in the lives of children and families battling cancer. By indulging in delectable French delicacies on November 10th, from 8 am to 4 pm, attendees not only satisfy their taste buds but also contribute to a cause that aims to alleviate the challenges faced by pediatric cancer patients.