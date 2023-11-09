A crucial part of North Dakota State University’s (NDSU) mental health services, the Counseling Center dedicated to giving students the help they need, through offering counseling services for individuals, couples, and groups to address a variety of mental health issues. As one of the many missions of NDSU, “Fostering a sense of belonging” is one of the many components the counseling center aids in providing. The “Diversity, Solidarity, and Empowerment Group”, one of their planned offerings this semester provided to take a proactive approach in tackling the particular difficulties experienced by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) graduate and undergraduate students.

Through organizing the “Diversity, Solidarity, and Empowerment Group,” the Counseling Center demonstrates its dedication to attending to the particular mental health requirements of individuals who identify as BIPOC or objectivly want to have a better understanding of the experiences of people of color on campus. Scheduled to take place on the 14th of November from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM in the Office of Multicultural Programs, within the Memorial Union, the Diversity, Solidarity, and Empowerment group is aimed to give people a safe space to gather, reflect and discuss the intricacies of racial trauma experienced and or witnessed within the NDSU and fargo community.

As many people from all backgrounds can be impacted by microaggressions, stereotyping, and many other passive ways of discrimination, this group is one of the many steps the counseling centers have used to make an impact for people of color on campus. The Diversity, Solidarity, and Empowerment group is set to promote understanding and compassion among its members. To promote and encourage sharing of experiences that differ without fear of judgment or pity within the community they strive to belong within.

With Historical barriers, systematic racism, and many more, racially ethnic and minority groups have experienced unique difficulties that might feel overlooked or unaddressed. The attendants of this event will have the chance to learn about these struggles and hopefully bridge the gap of said experiences, therefore deepening empowerment and solidarity within the BIPOC community as well as enforcing a sense of belonging amongst the NDSU community.

Overall it may be said, The Diversity, Solidarity, and Empowerment group hosted by the counseling center is a step toward fostering a more inclusive environment on campus and, consequently, fostering a sense of belonging, as stated by the university’s mission. As NDSU is taking a proactive and committed approach to addressing the mental health needs of a significant portion of the population on campus all is welcomed to partake.