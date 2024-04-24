Club Spotlight: Pinky Swear PACK Foundation

Welcome back to our club spotlight of the week where we promote clubs that students may not have the pleasure of knowing, and we teach them a little bit about what it entails. This week falls on the Pinky Swear Foundation or PACK club. Pinky Swear Ambassadors have connected on over 170 campuses to engage college students in the fight for children with cancer. This program was founded in 2020 with the aim for college students to come together and use their voices to further the mission of the Pinky Swear Foundation. Students are connected with Ambassador All-stars to learn the mission firsthand as well as go through activities that help advocate for their mission. To learn more about the Pinky Swear Foundation here at NDSU email sydney.senior@ndsu.edu.