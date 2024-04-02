Bison Track Teams Compete in Four Different Meets Over the Weekend

This past weekend the Bison Track and Field Teams competed in four different meets. Several athletes traveled to compete in Texas at the Texas Relays Meet in Austin and the Bobcat Invitational in San Marcos. These two meets consisted of sprinters, hurdlers, vaulters and throwers. The other athletes went to the State of California. They competed in The Stanford Invitational and the Mike Fanelli Track Classic.

At the Texas Relays, Jarod White broke the pole vault school record for NDSU on Thursday. Jarod White placed fifth, clearing 17’4 1/2”. White previously shared the record which he achieved two weeks ago. A notable performance from the Texas relays includes a ninth-place finish for Cam Landis with a throw of 58’2” in the shot put. For the women, Kendra Kelley tied her personal record in the 100m dash. Kelley ran an 11.42 which puts her as the second fastest in school history.

In San Marcos, Texas, the Bison competed in Texas State’s Bobcat Invitational. After a great Texas Relays Meet, Cam Landis came in and threw his second-best discus throw with a mark of 167’ 11”. Continuing their quality performances, Jarod White broke his record from the day previous by now clearing 17’ 5 ½”. Nell Graham also had an impressive weekend. Graham ran her second fastest 200m dash time clocking a 24.08. She also went on to win the 400m by running a 53.19 to move up to third best in NDSU history.

At the Stanford Invitational, Freshman Michael Haugo won his section in the long jump with a mark of 23’ 9 ½”. Once again, Arienne Birch won her section of the high jump clearing 5’ 6” to take first. Now at eighth all-time in school history, Jake Arason ran a 9:00.87 in the 3000m steeplechase.

At the Mike Fanelli Track Classic, Ethan Moe ran a pair of personal best races. First, Moe ran a 3:50.48 in the 1500m to take second place. In the 800m, he ran a time of 1:50.78 which put him just outside of NDSU’s all-time list.

After four meets filled with many successful performances, both Bison teams will gear up and get ready to compete again this weekend. Friday and Saturday the University of South Dakota will host their USD Early Bird Meet in Vermillion.