NDSU Softball Sweeps St. Thomas in Three-Game Series at Home

North Dakota State softball had a great weekend going 3-0 against the Tommies, including a shutout in the first game and finishing with an 11-run win in the second at Tharaldson Park.

Game One (3/29)

Freshman Addie Bowers started the series off strong for the Bison on Friday afternoon, tossing a complete game shutout, leading them to a 4-0 victory. This was Bowers’ home debut while also throwing a career-high seven strikeouts. She allowed only one walk in her first career shutout.

The Bison were on the board in the second inning with Ella Claus driving in Zoe King and Jasmyn Yessian with a double down the third base line into left field. Chloe Woldruff then crushed her second home run of the season in the third inning. The final run was scored on an error by the Tommies in the fifth inning, bringing in Emilee Buringa. Six of the Bison finished with one hit.

Game Two (3/30)

The Bison’s offense showed up during the first game on Saturday, finishing the second game in five innings with a score of 13-4. They scored anywhere from two to four runs in the four innings they batted. Anjolee Aguilar-Beaucage and Emilee Buringa both went 4-4 at the plate and scored four runs.

Savy Williams got the first four outs and allowed three runs and four hits. Kaitlyn Dunford collected the win in relief while going 3.2 innings with one run allowed and four hits.

Bella Dean hit her first career triple during the first inning, bringing in one of her two RBIs. Aguilar-Beaucage cranked a three-run homer to left field in the fourth inning. This was her fifth home run of the season. All nine Bison made it on base at least once throughout the game.

Game Three (3/30)

NDSU kept their strong offense throughout the first two innings of the second game on Saturday, defeating the Tommies for the third time 12-9. The Bison scored seven runs in the first inning and scored five in the second.

Home runs were hit by Dean and Claus in the first inning, both bringing in multiple RBIs. Reanna Rudd hit the first triple of her career in the second inning which brought in two runs. On the following play, Rudd scored on a throwing error that hit her sliding into third base. Claus then drove in two more runs for her fifth RBI of the game. This marked a new career high for Claus. The Tommies responded in the third with seven runs, but Williams put it to a close with the last 3.2 innings scoreless. She ended with just one hit allowed and no walks. The Bison will be back to playing non-conference next weekend, heading to Las Vegas, Nevada, to face UNLV for a three-game series on April 6-7. Game one of the doubleheaders on Saturday is at 4 p.m. CT. Game three on Sunday is at 2 p.m. CT