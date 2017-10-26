‘Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus’ Makes Debut Tomorrow

“Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus” from developer MachineGames, will be making its grand post-World War II entrance to the open gaming market tomorrow, Oct. 27.

The year is 1961, and Nazis are still, even with the assassination of General Deathshead in the last game, in full control of the world. Playing as B.J. Blazkowicz, you must shoot, stomp and blow away any Nazi or Nazi-created mechanical abomination that stands in your way and help get the second American Revolution started.

The main mission of the game is the liberation of Nazi-controlled America. You must unite the cells of the scattered American resistance and take the fight to the Nazi war machine to put an end to the Third Reich.

New characters brought into the conflict will have interesting personalities that add depth to the story and gameplay.

These include Anya, Blazkowicz’s wife, who is carrying twins, and Grace, who is the leader of the American Resistance Cell in New York and will be a key ally in the battles ahead.

What is a game about fighting Nazis without some badass weapons?

“Wolfenstein II” brings some devastating new guns that will bring the hurt to quite a few Nazis. Of these weapons is the Laserkraftwerk, a multi-purpose, high-intensity laser that can disintegrate enemies, and the Dieselkraftwerk, a rapid-fire, gas-powered grenade launcher that can devastate groups of enemies.

If you would like to know more about this game before it releases, I recommend the Steam store page to find out how you can take back the Nazi-controlled United States.