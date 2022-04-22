Whipped Protein Peanut Butter

A delicious take on my favorite condiment

If you saw my Instagram feed, you would either be delighted or immensely terrified by the sheer quantity of food, recipes and cooking equipment. Did you know that food has genres?

I am not a vegan, but I could not begin to tell you how many vegan ‘cheese’ cakes I have saved. I’m also not a keto diet subscriber, but I’ll make you a homemade low-carb spinach ‘tortilla’ anytime. Or how does paleo fudge sound to you? Bring me some dates and cocoa powder, and I’ll show you a grand ‘ol time.

That said, in the unchanging yet somehow diverse land of my Instagram feed, I stumbled across something truly life-changing and utterly delicious: Whipped Vanilla Protein Peanut Butter.

The title of the recipe has all of my food trigger words all bundle nicely together. Whipped anything, please. Always add vanilla to anything sweet. Peanut butter is my ultimate weakness.

When I tell you this stuff is beyond delicious, I mean it. And the vanilla protein adds just enough sweetness without adding a bunch of extra sugar. It uses powdered peanut butter and almond milk, as well, that helps to stretch out the dense butter to be something lighter and not as fatty.

I highly recommend giving this a try and even experimenting with the flavors of protein powder that you add. I imagine chocolate would be decadent. I eat it on toast, apples or sometimes just straight up on a spoon!

The actual quantity of your ingredients will vary based on the amount of peanut butter you are trying to make. I will be giving the ingredients in terms of parts to one another. For example, 2 parts peanut butter to 1 part protein powder would mean that for ½ cup of peanut butter, you would use ¼ cup of protein powder.

INGREDIENTS:

1 part vanilla protein powder (or other flavor of choice)

1 part peanut butter powder

I use PB2, and you can find this brand at Walmart in both a regular and a chocolate flavor.

2 parts peanut butter

The recipe I base this article off of calls for creamy peanut butter, but I like to use chunky peanut butter just because I like chunky peanut butter anyway. Feel free to pick whichever you want!

Almond Milk

The amount for this isn’t fixed. Add the almond milk to the other ingredients, stir, and add to desired consistency.

Optional:

A dash of cinnamon

Coconut flakes

A different nut butter of your choice

You can use normal milk or another milk of your choice

You can use vegan protein powder or any flavor of your choice

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine all the ingredients except for the almond milk and stir. I like to use a fork because it helps with the whipped texture. Add in almond milk a bit at a time, stirring until you have a smooth and light colored mixture. It’s important to add the almond milk slowly so that you don’t end up with a mixture that is too runny. You should be able to turn the mixture upside down without it pouring out. If you do add too much, you can even it out with a bit more of the peanut butter powder.

“I’m not a chef. But I’m passionate about food – the tradition of it, cooking it, and sharing it.” — Zac Posen