Unglued to Host Eighth Annual Craft Festival

Larissa Loden Jewelry | Photo Courtesy

This upcoming weekend is a big day for Fargo’s Unglued: Market. Unglued will be hosting their eighth annual Craft Fest with festivities starting Friday, Feb. 23. Saturday’s main event has free admission, but tickets are available for their Craft Preview Party Friday night for $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

Craft Preview Party

Starting 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, you can beat the crowd for exclusive shopping of over 70 vendors and for DIYs, which include printmaking, affirmation cards with artist Nichole Rae and candle making.

While you preview the vendors, you can help yourself to a cash bar and food for purchase by Poke Bowl and Deja Vu Catering.

The main event

Unglued owner Ashley Morken commented on her excitement for this year’s Craft Fest saying, “I’m so excited for our vendor lineup of 70 curated makers from the area and beyond into Iowa, Wisconsin and South Dakota. Over 40 are new to the Fest this year.”

Returning to the Craft Fest will be the craft beer garden, the Young Maker’s Market and a scavenger hunt. Not only is admission free, but the first 100 people to the Fest on Saturday will receive swag bags, and the LinkFM bus will have a free shuttle to the Plains Art Museum from the Moorhead Center Mall.

For the first time this year, Fargo’s Red River Market will be hosting a mini market with farmer’s market products typically only found at their summer market.

Some products to look forward to include leather wallets, up-cycled llama and cactus softies, letterpress greeting cards, organic makeup and skincare, hot sauce and goodies for your cats and dogs.

Not only is the Craft Fest for supporting local artists and crafters, but you can also make your own projects as well.

“Our workshop lineup is the fullest yet with crazy awesome projects and skills to learn and get inspired with,” Morken remarked.

A Craft Fest Survival Guide is available on their website, ungluedcraftfest.com, which features a schedule of the workshops and a vendor map.

Workshops are free unless otherwise noted and are on a first-come first-serve basis.

This year’s workshop lineup features ceramic beer steins, mono-printing, hand lettering basics and screen-printing. Workshops are taught by Fest makers and other places located downtown such as Make Room and Modern Textiles.

Unglued’s Craft Fest is the perfect way to beat cabin fever from being cooped up during Fargo’s frigid weather.