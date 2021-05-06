Tree of the Month: Growth

What there is to learn about change from a tree

John Swanson | Photo Courtesy

On the corner of 15th and Albrecht stands a newly blossomed tree.

Walking around campus, one can see the changes. New buildings being built or renovated, paths being fixed, more students walking around on campus, and (most importantly) new growth on the trees. Spring comes but twice a year here in Fargo, with the blossoming signifying the second and final spring. With the decay brought by winter, there is always something new.

Changer danger

Not everyone likes change. Some trees look the same year-round (looking at you evergreens). However, change is necessary for growth. In order for trees to bloom in spring, they must face something difficult. They lose what they knew, their comfort, in order to gain something new. It is worth noting that this something new is simply something old coming back, but experiences are repeated and reshaped—seen in a new way.

Orlando Bloom minus the Orlando

This brings us to May’s Tree of the Month, and likely the final tree featured in the Spectrum newspaper, Growth. This tree fully displays the brilliance of the seasons, as well as the turning of time. Growth sits in a prominent position on campus, on the corner of an intersection often crossed. It is passed by runners, those walking to football games in the fall, and many wandering and walking individuals throughout the year. Just like most trees, it is usually not noticed—until it blooms.

Leafing campus

It’s the change that is noticed, the difference that comes after the cold. This image that Growth gives is a window into the upcoming change in many NDSU students’ lives. Graduation is less than two weeks away, and for many, this is one of the biggest changes they have undergone. Maybe Growth is a sign of what is to come. While staying the same in fine—pines are phenomenal trees—there is a beauty in moving on. Growth shows that after a change comes something new and better, and that winter is a necessary part of that process.

New soil

Maybe your roots are dug into the proverbial soil that has been your home for four years. If you’re staying in the area, you have a chance to dig your roots even deeper. If not, it’s a good thing you’re not a tree because transplanting can be difficult. The time to branch out comes regardless, if now or later.

If you are worried about graduation, take heart. There is good to come out of difficulty. It may take time, a season, but Growth may be just around the corner.