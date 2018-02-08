The last five years have seen a distinct rise in the rate of people identifying as trans or nonbinary, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). With a 490 percent increase in non-normal self-sexual identification, we have seen a historic rise in the request for gender transitioning hormone treatments and gender reassignment surgery.

This rise is explained by members of the LGBTQ community with the claim that as more people deem non-traditional sexuality as acceptable more people find the courage to “come out” as their “true self.”

With this new acceptance of trans persons, a new problem has arisen — transgender regret.

Transgender regret is the phenomena of persons identifying with non-traditional gender identities reverting back to the identity in accordance with their biological sex.

According to Dr. Djordjevic, the world leading researcher on sexual identity renormalization, requests to attempt to reverse gender reassignment surgery has grown in the last few months. With an 800 percent increase in requests to his clinic so far in 2018, in comparison to 2017, Dr. Djordjevic fears that the new culture around sexual identity is creating long-term harm for individuals that have gender identity crisis.

While more people are claiming trans status, the commitment to that lifestyle has lessened to the point of near irrelevance.

This stems from an over exuberance toward “self-identification” as well as a shrinking respect for the drastic changes that a transgender lifestyle has.

According to doctors at the NIH, 82.4 percent of persons who currently identify with non-traditional gender roles will revert back to their traditional gender role within 10 years.

The reason that this statistic is so dangerous is that the area of gender reversion is never mentioned. The current pro-trans culture has branded it a “Hate Crime.” The branding has gone so far that Bath Spa University in the U.K., a prestigious medical research institution, was attacked and had administrators threatened by trans activists after it was leaked that the university would be conducting research on the long-term viability of transgender person’s sexual identity.

The question has now become, “How do we deal with this growing problem?” Luckily, there is a simple answer. If you think you are trans, there’s an 82.4 percent chance that your not.

College is a time of trial and tribulation. Confusion often sets in as you discover yourself and your place in this world, and for many that can be a crisis of identity. But do not mistake a crisis of identity for a crisis in your sexual identity. If you are really questioning yourself, or if you do know what you are, I personally recommend counseling. Finding out who you are is hard; having a trained professional aid you along the way can make a world of difference. Don’t rush into a life-altering process based on how you feel; get professional help and wait.

Don’t try to make a life-altering choice, especially one that has an 82.4 percent chance of backfiring.