Tips For Maintaining Long-Distance Relationships

One of the most difficult parts of college is the chance you may be moving away from your college sweetheart. For those who try to maintain a long-distance, one, it’s good for you and two, it’s hard.

Thankfully, there are ways to make it better. Here are some tip-top tips that may be able to ease the strain of being far away from your sweet babboo.

1. Various forms of communication

As always, communication is key. The thing that can be a nice addition is to mix up how you interact with your significant other. Don’t just text or snap. Use Facetime, Skype, the likes. Here is a crazy idea: actually use your phone to call them.

2. Make plans

Make plans way ahead of time. Decide when you will get to see each other again. That will give you both something to look forward too. Always have an idea of the next date before you end the current one.

3. Make every moment special

A sad fact is you don’t get to spend as much time with them in person. So, make every moment special. Do things you have not done before. Take a road trip, go to a park, something other than just sitting inside.

4. Give her a sweatshirt

Guys, you know what this is about. For whatever reasons, girls love borrowing/stealing sweatshirts. The reason they give is it is a reminder of you. Take that reason and run with it. Give her some more gifts that remind her of you, stuffed animals and such.

5. Spontaneous jokes

There is nothing better than getting sent a joke from your better half out of nowhere. It is a good way to make them smile and remind them you are thinking of them. Besides, who does not like a dank meme?

6. Golf with friends

Ok, maybe not this game exactly, but it is a good example. It is an easy game anyone can play and you can play together. Just find something that allows you to do something together while not being in the same place. The beauty of online gaming.

7. Let them live their lives too

Now, you don’t want to overdo the stuff above. It is great to do these things, but you can’t do it all of the time. They have their own lives, and need to do stuff without looking at their phone every two minutes. Besides, while they aren’t talking to you, they are making their own stories to tell you later.

8. Trust is key

This falls hand-in-hand with letting them do their thing. You have to believe they will be doing the right thing. This is easily the most difficult, most straightforward advice you can get.

9. It is OK to miss them

Spoiler alert, it is going to happen. There is no point in trying to convince yourself otherwise. The good news is it means you have feelings for them. In which case, just let them know, communicate and work it out. They might have something to lift your spirits too.