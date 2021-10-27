The trendiest last-minute Halloween costumes

As Halloween nears, don’t forget some of the greatest pop culture moments of the year

‘Netflix’ Twitter | Photo Courtesy

‘Squid Game’ is sure to be one of the hottest costumes this season.

Some people may have been looking forward to Halloween like it’s an early Christmas and planned for weeks, or even months, in advance. Many other busy college students, on the other hand, may have let time slip by and have to cram to find a hit Halloween costume that’s sure to blow expectations away.

Between hit television shows, viral memes and cultural resets, this year brought forth some of the most memorable moments in the last few years. 2021 has offered no shortage of ideas to college students who look to outdo each other’s costumes at competitions, costume parties and other events.

Bernie Sanders ‘Mittens Meme‘

At the top of the year, Bernie was asking for your attention once again. A screenshot of Sanders sitting outside in a chair with his infamous mittens and disposable mask went viral across all social media platforms.

With temperatures dipping in Fargo, there is no better time than now to bundle up and stay masked just as Sanders did. Simply find a chair in the party, look disappointed in everyone else for the decisions they’ve made, or are about to make and take home that costume party cash prize.

Olivia Rodrigo ‘SOUR’ Album Cover

Viral pop star Olivia Rodrigo debuted one of the best-selling albums of 2021. The only thing about her that’s just as iconic as her music is her ‘SOUR’ album cover. As she represents this generation’s angst and moodiness, it’s extremely easy to replicate the cover with a bright-colored sticker pack from any local store.

For anyone that wants to go the extra mile, black extensions, a pink top, a blue skirt and rings are sure to impress. Just don’t get too into character; you don’t want to be that one person sitting in the corner of the party crying over their ex as you listen to “déjà vu” or “traitor”.

‘Squid Game’ Outfit

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ became an unexpected smash hit, quickly becoming the most watched show the streaming platform has ever released. Despite not being in spoken English, it has garnered more American fans than Netflix executives could have ever expected.

All one needs for the ‘Squid Game’ is a pink or green jumpsuit and face mask. Amazon offers replicas of the iconic masks at low prices for those that still have time to get two-day Amazon Prime shipping to impress their friends and prove to them that they’re on top of pop culture moments.

Harley Quinn in ‘The Suicide Squad’

When the 2016 version of ‘The Suicide Squad’ was released, it became a cultural moment for supervillain fans across the globe to dress up like Margot Robbie’s portrayal of Harley Quinn for Halloween. Five years later, she’s back with a new look in the film’s soft reboot.

In the new film, Quinn still has some of her well-known red and blue hair at the ends, with the majority being a light blonde. As for the costume itself, it’s easy to keep it simple with a tattered red dress and fake tattoos.

If that version isn’t of interest, there is still the opportunity to dress like her 2016 portrayal, complete with a red, white and blue jacket and baseball bat. Margot Robbie has made quite the cultural impact to cause Halloween trends not just once, but twice now, for portraying the same character in two distinct films.

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Outfit / Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Outfit

Despite Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still being in the process of a quite-amicable divorce, America’s former royal family garnered massive amounts of attention for similarly themed outfits at their respective events.

West repped an all-black military-esque outfit at his second of three listening parties for his album ‘Donda’ earlier this year. Soon after, Kardashian attended the Met Gala wearing all black from head to toe, complete with a full-face covering resembling what West has been donning for over a year in the public eye.

Depending on the level to which someone wants to be them for Halloween, there are a handful of ways to take this costume and make it your own. At the bare minimum, it’s simple to wear all black and a head mask and be Kim or Kanye.

For those that dress to impress, wearing a black bedsheet, or dark military-style clothing with “DONDA” written across the chest is another option. The costume is easy to do, depending on how far you want to dive into Kim and Kanye’s “Sunken Place” of their own.

‘Fargo’ Costume

Last but not least, it’s tempting to recreate the outfits from our very own beloved movie, 1996’s ‘Fargo’. The film became a nationwide icon for the Midwest and even developed a cult following and status over the decades. While many of us are only in Fargo for a few years, we might as well make the most of our time here.

It’s easy to pick up at any local clothing store a fake police officer’s uniform, a thick brown jacket and a bomber hat. Just as the local officer in ‘Fargo’ would want from everyone this Halloween season, stay warm, stay safe and find a safe ride home.