The role that Registration and Records plays at NDSU

Resources that help students plan course schedules

Registration and Records provides resources for students that helps them determine course schedules and graduation requirements. It is important for students to pay attention to the classes they take so that they can effectively go through North Dakota State University without academic problems. NDSU also provides certificates for students to take to further their education.

Certificates are stand-alone credentials which allow students to acquire whether or not they have an academic major. Certificates can be helpful to improve marketability and specify the workforce. The workload for a certificate is between 9 and 16 credits.

Philip Hunt is the University Registrar, which is the university’s official keeper of educational records. “Certificates are becoming more and more popular, and you’re probably going to see more of them,” said Hunt. Credentials tend to be popular with students who have graduated and are seeking more marketability and skills, but don’t have the time to work towards another degree.

The Registration and Record office helps to make course scheduling convenient and user friendly as possible. Most everything that they provide is located online and can be found without having to come into the office. “We have set it up so students can get service remotely,” said Hunt.

Students use the online resource Campus Connection to schedule classes, request transcripts, check financial aid and view academic progress. Students are always able to access this source to ensure their academic success.

NDSU Registration and Records, works with many groups of people to ensure that they follow state and federal regulations for course curriculum. They work with the provost, faculty, staff students, prospective students, alumni and state and federal regulators. “There are very few positions across campus that touch and work with as many people at any given time as this office does,” said Hunt.

The Registration and Records office also helps determine the curriculum, degrees and certificates that should be introduced. Departments at NDSU do a market analysis and see what skills are needed in the job market. Based on these demands, they map out a degree and required courses. This curriculum then goes through department and University curriculum committees to ensure the course is valid. “We have to be very strategic about where our resources go,” said Hunt.

Hunt has a background in law “which becomes very, very beneficial in my line of work dealing with federal regulations,” said Hunt. Registration and Records deals with federal and state regulations for curriculum. They also deal with Financial Aid and FERPA, which protects the privacy of students.

The Course Bulletin which is found online is a resource for students which allows them to access the requirements for graduations. “We need to make sure that information is clear so you can be successful as you progress through to graduation,” said Hunt. Through this online portal students can view course descriptions, degree requirements, programs of study and suggested course schedules.

Academic advisors are available to every student. There are advisors within each department, but students can also see advising from the NDSU Career and Advising Center. Advisors help students to figure out what classes to take and chart a clear path to graduation. Not all classes are always available, so it is important to pay attention to when they need to take classes and if they don’t understand things, they can always find someone to ask.

Hunt recommends that all students look at their degree audit at the beginning and end of each semester so they are aware of their graduation status.

“The mission of this office is to really empower our stakeholders and that means empowering faculty, staff and students to understand their role in working with us,” said Hunt.