Terrible Fantasy Advice | Week 5

It’s that time a week again for terrible fantasy football advice. For this week, we are making a change to the starters. Taylor Schloemer, the “Sports Editor” who usually does this column is out, and I am in. Don’t listen to Taylor anyways — he plays the wrong quarterback every week. He plays Carson Palmer every week besides Week 3 where he played Alex Smith, but Palmer scored more points that week.

Also in Week 3, Taylor didn’t play Jordan Howard against the Steelers or Stefon Diggs against the Buccaneers. Those two players combined outscored his whole team for the week. So why would you trust him? Now we must get to the important things.

Pickups

Injuries will happen in the game of football, and if a star player goes down, you hope that you are early enough in the waiver to get one of those stars.

Latavius Murray is a little bit of a gamble. With Dalvin Cook going out for the season for the Vikings with an ACL injury and Jerrick McKinnon going out with an ankle injury and is questionable for playing time, Murray looks to get the majority of carries, especially on first and second down.

A second pickup I like is running back Aaron Jones for Green Bay. With Ty Montgomery (ribs) and Jamaal Williams (knee) uncertain for this week, Jones could be a good pickup for a flex and maybe an RB2 in deeper leagues.

Quarterbacks

Andy Dalton is who I like this week. Especially if you have Drew Brees on bye or Derek Carr who is out two to six weeks. Dalton has thrown for 6 touchdowns the past two weeks and is looking like the solid quarterback that we are used to.

Jameis Winston is another QB I would start this week. Going against New England, who has one of the worst defenses this year so far, Winston looks to extend his solid play as of late.

Running backs

A sleeper back in Duke Johnson Jr. should be in your starting lineup. He doesn’t rush for many yards, but does have a rushing score, receiving yards of 59, 81 and 47 in the last three weeks and 6 and 9 receptions the last two weeks. Johnson Jr. is a good PPR back and a good matchup against the New York Jets.

Doug Martin is coming back from a three-game suspension and could be in for a good game. Martin, who has been the top back for Tampa Bay and faces the Patriots, who are 31st against running backs, could be in for a big return game.

Wide receivers

Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson. Again, I am very high on Tampa Bay’s players this week. Tampa may not win, but their players should be in for good days. Evans has scored twice in three games with finishing each game with 67 plus yards receiving. Jackson has had only one standout game, Week 2 against Minnesota with 84 yards and a score, but with New England being 30th against wide receivers, both these guys could have a huge day ahead of them.

Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb. When you have Aaron Rodgers throwing you the ball, good things will happen. We all know Nelson can put up numbers against anyone because he always gets open. Cobb, on the other hand, is a hit or miss type of guy. With Devante Adams out with a concussion and Montgomery out, Cobb could see more targets. With the Dallas defense ranked low, 22nd against receivers, look for big numbers from the Packers offense in general.