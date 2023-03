So different from me

Yet a twin flame to see

Attach by hip and by tongue

Radio on blast

Went 20 miles fast

How did we escape PD

Try to be simple

Contrast with your ripple

Across the small town whisper

I heard ‘bout the boys

You tried to play like toys

Wish you saw you how I did

No need for makeup

Every time you wake up

Even if it was the trend

Louise and Thelma

We cooked with your mama

Too cool to be seventeen

Always the doer

I didn’t see it sooner

You pushed me into the dream