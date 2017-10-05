‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ Open Beta Starts Oct. 6

Tomorrow is the beginning of Electronic Arts’ open beta for the new “Star Wars: Battlefront II.” A beta for anyone who already pre-purchased the game began Oct. 4, and tomorrow EA is opening the beta to everyone who wants a sample of what’s to come.

For the beta, EA has provided two game modes for players to get a taste of the new “Star Wars” game that will be released this November.

The first game mode is Assault on Theed, which is the capital city of the planet of Naboo. Here you can either play as the seemingly endless Confederacy of Independent Systems droid army (CIS) or the elite clone troopers of the Grand Army of the Republic. The mode allows for 40-person battles where you will be able to use four different classes: assault, heavy, specialist and officer. EA said “beloved Star Wars heroes” will be playable as well.

The second mode available in the beta, Starfighter Assault, will have you dogfighting in a, yet to be known, massive space battle from the original Star Wars trilogy. You will be able to pilot “an assortment of Star Wars’ greatest ships in an objective based, multi-stage battle,” EA said in a blog post.

The “Battlefront II” beta will be available and playable on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. The full game will be released Nov. 17.

If you want to take part in the epic battles and play various characters before the game is released, the open beta is available for download on the Star Wars Battlefront EA official website. The open beta does end Oct. 9, but that gives players plenty of time to test out the available features in the game. May the force be with you and remember to always, watch those wrist rockets.