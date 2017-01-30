The Spectrum’s 17 of 2017

Bruce Bollinger.

Received undergraduate degree from NDSU in 1986. Later completed Master's here, too.

Vice President for Finance and Administration.



Nomination:

"Bruce has been and always will be a major asset to NDSU. His compelling drive to promote what is best for the students and the university alike is uncanny. He is one of the key factors in our university staying afloat in times of financial trouble. Beyond his work, he is a kind and dedicated man that will always be essential to NDSU."



Bruce: "If you work hard and you’re honest and open and treat people respectful, good things will happen. I’ve always been supported (by a) strong network of people and friendships."