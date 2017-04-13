Softball, Baseball Wrap-up Midweek Action

Softball

North Dakota State traveled to Grand Forks to take on state rival North Dakota Tuesday.

Junior Pitcher Jacquelyn Sertic got the win on the mound as the Bison won 3-1 over UND. Sertic gave up three hits and struck out 15 as she would strike out the first eight batters she faced. Sertic gave up no walks as she reached double-figure strikeouts for the ninth time this season and 15th time in her career.

NDSU scored two runs to take a 2-0 lead in the top of second inning. Vanessa Anderson led off the inning with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt of the bat of Montana DeCamp. Julia Luciano singled up the middle to drive in Anderson. Luciano scored on an error.

North Dakota cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the fifth off a solo home run to right center with two outs by Dani Romero.

NDSU answered in the top of the sixth to regain a two-run lead for good. Luciano reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on Renner’s two-out single to right.

Renner went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in to lead the Bison at the plate.

Kaylin VanDomelen received the loss for North Dakota. VanDomelen allowed six hits, struck out five and walked two.

With the loss, UND fell to 17-23.

NDSU (17-23, 4-2 SL) is scheduled to host South Dakota (13-24, 4-4) in a Summit League three-game series April 14-15.

Baseball

North Dakota State fell 6-1 Tuesday as the Bison hosted the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Errors hurt the Bison in the top of the first. Riley Smith reached on an error by third baseman Tucker Rohde and advanced to second. Toby Hanson singled to center scoring Smith. Hanson advanced to second on a passed ball. Matt Stemper reached on a throwing error by Rohde, leading to Hanson scoring.

In the bottom of the inning, Bennett Hostetler singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Hostetler advanced to third on a single by Logan Busch to center. Mason Pierzchalski hit into a double play, but was able to plate Hostetler.

UofM scored two more each in the seventh as Hanson hit a two-run homer to right center scoring Micah Coffey and in the ninth as Cole McDevitt singled to left scoring Jordan Kozicky and Jordan Smith.

NDSU freshman right-hander Riley Johnson suffered the loss on the mound giving up two unearned runs on three hits with two strikeouts and no walks in three innings pitched.

Hostetler went 3-for-4 and scored the lone run for the Bison. Senior outfielder Ben Petersen hit his fifth double of the season to lead the Bison at the plate.

First baseman for the Gophers Toby Hanson went 4-for-5 at the plate with two runs scored, three runs batted in, a double and a homerun, leading Minnesota at the plate.

Minnesota reliever Tim Shannon earned the win after allowing no hits with three strikeouts and no walks in 1 1/3 innings of relief.

The Bison drop to 14-18 as the Golden Gophers improve 20-8 on the season.

North Dakota State is scheduled to begin a three-game Summit League series against the Fort Wayne Mastodons at 6:30 p.m. Friday.