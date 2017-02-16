Single on Valentine’s Day? Yeah, Me Too

To those of you who are single on the day of love:

Feb. 14 is quickly approaching and you (as a single person) are probably wondering how you are going to get through this “dreaded” holiday again.

You probably told yourself you would boycott by shutting yourself in your room to watch horror movies while you made fun of all the sappy Snapchats of couples doing couple things. Or you will throw yourself a pity party where you eat all of the Valentine’s Day themed chocolate, binge watch rom coms and cry because you are so lonely.

To you I say, embrace the single. Why do you think Valentine’s Day has to be about couples? It’s the day of love. So go spread some. Pick your sorry ass up off your bed and go tell the people you love you love them.

Honestly, saying you don’t like Valentine’s Day is like saying you don’t like puppies. There is magic in the air, smiles on strangers faces and a good chance some random person is going to give you candy as you walk through the union.

There are so many things you can do to celebrate when you are single. You could stay in with your other single girlfriends and watch movies and eat candy while you all sit around in your pink footie pajamas. This is called Galentine’s Day.

It is very fun and I highly recommend for those of you feeling lonely. Go buy yourself a heart filled with chocolates or a bottle of wine. Maybe buy yourself both. I mean, come on, treat yourself.

Go to the movies. “Fifty Shades Darker” was just released and you can fit an entire bottle of wine into a blender bottle, you’re welcome. Or, if you are so into the horror movie idea and you just can’t stray from your crazy, sort of messed up ways, make it themed.

“My Bloody Valentine” is a good one. Spend time with your pets. Hang out with your family. Whatever you do, just spread the love because love is important, obviously, there is a whole day dedicated to it.

Valentine’s Day is about love and celebrating the people you love. This includes yourself. Embrace the holiday for what it is instead of feeling sad for yourself as you reach the bottom of yet another tub of ice cream.

Go spread some love,

A Valentine’s Day Fanatic