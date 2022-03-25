How to finish the semester

A guide from a very tired and stressed college student

I don’t know about the rest of you, but I literally find this time of year to be the most stressful time of year. The academic year is nearly finished; we are weeks away from finals week. Deadlines are looming. The final projects are piling up. And, of course, it doesn’t help that I have absolutely no motivation to finish up the last little bit of the semester.

I honestly feel a little silly for not having any motivation to wrap up this year because we just had spring break. I am sure I am supposed to feel relieved and rejuvenated for the last few weeks, but I don’t feel that way.

And don’t mishear me, I had a fantastic spring break. I went to Dallas and saw one of my best friends of seven years, who I haven’t lived near since my freshman year of high school, which was six years ago. I got to go to the botanical gardens, the aquarium, have dinner together, watch Barbie movies, go to Six Flags, go shopping, road trips; you name it, it was probably on our itinerary.

I had the time of my life! But after the flying and the driving, I am honestly so exhausted. Between all the other things I have going on in my life, it feels like a race to the finish line to get to May 13.

So here are my tips for making it through the last six to eight weeks.

Sleep

I know this is quite a novel concept. Have college students even heard of sleeping? There are capstones to finish, graduations to plan, applications and classes to apply for, homework and readings to do. For me, sleep can be one of the first things to go.

I promise you that your work will be better quality if you work on it a little today and get a reasonable amount of sleep. Sources? Trust me bro.

Go to class

I know with the mask mandate being lifted, some students are apprehensive about attending class, and I don’t wish to be insensitive to that. However, most of the students I have talked to simply don’t like going to class at all, whether that means virtual, in person or otherwise.

In fact, I know some of you haven’t attended some of your classes more than twice this whole semester. How do I know this? I have been there. I am telling you, go to class. Go to class if only to actively listen and work on other things, but go.

I don’t know what y’all are paying, but I have sunk a lot of change into going to school. And I am expensive; I work hard. I am worth the investment in my education because that’s an investment in myself. And I am doing myself a disservice by paying for these classes and not going.

Math Homework Photo Credit | Hades2k

Start those projects now

If this means all you do is read the chapter you are presenting. If you only outline that paper on a napkin from the dining center, you will be further than you were when you started. One percent progress is still progress. But whatever you do, don’t wait till the night before or till May 12 to begin your work.

You will be glad you have at least a little bit done and ready to go when you sit down to finish it.

And finally…

The most important thing you can do is be kind to yourself. Set reasonable, achievable goals that aren’t going to make you feel like you’re a failure that can’t do anything. Treat yourself well, sleep, eat, throw some self-care in there. And remember that you have everything within you to finish strong.