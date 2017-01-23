RIP Vine, You Will Be Missed

We are gathered here today to mourn the loss of an icon: Vine.

Vine, an app that allowed users to create six-second videos, debuted onto the market in 2013, securing its niche in a competitive mobile entertainment market. Vine instantly became popular and quickly rose to the top in video-making applications.

“Do it for the Vine,” was coined in the height of its success. The short clips made it possible for videographers of all levels to perform seemingly impossible feats. Six seconds suddenly became an expected length for video, owing perhaps to a standard Vine itself created or to the short attention spans of its audience.

While Vine somewhat decreased in popularity, it nonetheless held its place among popular apps. When the service announced its departure on Oct. 27, 2016, it came as a shock to users and fans.

Quick to make light of an unfavorable situation, users began downloading their favorite or personal vines to cherish their memories forever.

The official death of Vine came a short two months later. On Jan. 17, Twitter officially closed the Vine app and made uploading, liking, sharing, commenting and revining within the app impossible.

But fear not. While the original Vine is no longer functioning, Twitter has released the updated app, Vine Camera, for Apple and Android devices.

Vine Camera will allow users to continue filming six-second videos like its predecessor. The original app will also continue as a stand-alone service, allowing users to directly publish their Vines to their Twitter.

While the original Vine is no longer with us, Vine Camera, the next generation in short-video-making has stepped in to takes its place, allowing “do it for the Vine” to live on in our hearts and minds.