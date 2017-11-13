Review: ‘Making a Murderer’ is a Binge Worthy Drama

Back in 2015, a Netflix original made courtroom dialogue and phone calls between people barely educated enough to attend the University of North Dakota fascinating. “Making a Murderer” was full of s***, though.

“Making a Murderer” investigates the murder of Teresa Halbach. The story centers around the suspect (and eventually convicted) Steven Avery, a man from Wisconsin who had been wrongfully accused for a rape and spent 18 years in jail for it.

Since the release of the show, there has been talk that the “documentary” had left out crucial information about the case. This isn’t a secret. Netflix must know about these bits of information.

Obviously, they chose to not include it for a reason. That reason: to make the show more watchable. I cannot deny, the show is compelling.

The show embraces the real-life drama that is a courtroom with tons of research into the case. That research makes it seem like the viewer is getting all the information in the world about a man who they see as a dull, but ultimately innocent, man.

“Making a Murderer” will keep you watching because the producers are so good at making their point. By the end of the show, you may have a minor in law with a pretty confident assumption that Steven Avery is innocent.

To call it a documentary is stretching the truth a bit. Even the title, which implies the police department made their murderer, is completely misleading.

Curtail evidence about the case, including Steven Avery drawing torture chambers while in prison, were left out. Hey Netflix, isn’t that kind of important to know when someone you are claiming to be innocent is doing that type of behavior? For sure it doesn’t scream, “I am innocent.”

Also, Avery called Halbach’s phone three times the day she was murdered, including twice using star 67. These bits of information, as well as many others, are pretty damning.

The “documentary” claims something pretty substantial: the legal system failed and convicted the wrong man. The fact that the crime is murder makes this suggestion very bold.

Other information, including the mother of Brendan Dassey saying that Dassey told her he helped clean up the crime scene, pretty much put the nail in the proverbial coffin for me. Lock ’em up.

I would hope that the same questioning of the legal system would pertain to my parking tickets here at North Dakota State. But, just like in that case the answer is obvious, the conviction is correct.

So, over Thanksgiving break, perhaps go and watch this show. If anything, you will be entertained and will probably be better at arguing than your friends. Remember that although it may be a documentary, it is still full of s*** and nonsense.