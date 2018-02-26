Prepare for War With Achilles

Hi-Rez Studios | Photo Courtesy

On Wednesday, Feb. 21, Hi-Rez Studios, the developers of “SMITE,” sent Achilles to fight for glorious victory on the personal computer version of their successful multiplayer online battle arena game (MOBA).

Along with this new god come several unique abilities to help him defeat his foes. Here’s a quick rundown of the new hero’s abilities to help you reign victorious the next time you step into the virtual arena.

Gift of the Gods

Gift of the Gods is the first ability Achilles has at his disposal, and the great thing is it’s passive. This ability gives an overall bonus to the health, armor, speed and power of Achilles. This is a pretty nice ability because all his stats go up with each level increase. This ability may be passive, but the rest are very active.

Radiant Glory

Before using any other abilities, Radiant Glory should be the first used (if you are damaged at least). After using this ability, Achilles should make sure to use his other abilities quickly. This is because Radiant Glory’s effect grants Achilles health for each ability that is used and hits thereafter.

Shield of Achilles

Shield of Achilles is an ability that makes Achilles lunge forward with the edge of his shield. If it hits an enemy, this ability not only causes massive damage to any other gods that get hit but it also stuns them, so you and your teammates can get a few extra hits. Even more than these effects is the blast of the shield continues past the initial hit and does 80 percent damage to anyone behind it.

Combat Dodge

From this list, Combat Dodge is my favorite ability. This ability causes Achilles to roll and strike an enemy. The neat part of this ability is that if it hits it allows Achilles to use it again before it goes on a cool down. I’m not sure if there is a limit to using this ability in succession, but it would be great if you could do so.

Fatal Strike

The last ability that Achilles has in his arsenal is Fatal Strike. Fatal Strike allows Achilles to dash forward while getting ready for a massive attack. This dash pushes Achilles past the enemy’s pesky minions and strikes the first god he comes across, dealing damage to all around him. If the god who is hit has less than 30 percent of their health, this attack becomes an execution and the god is struck down.

“SMITE” is free on the Steam Store, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.