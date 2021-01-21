Political preferences should stay out of the classroom

John Swanson | Photo Courtesy

In the classroom we aren’t Democrats or Republicans, we’re just students.

Education shouldn’t be hurt by difference of opinion

Political preferences in the classroom are detrimental to both class experience and learning capability, especially when wielded by a professor. In the past five years of my education, I felt, on more than one occasion, the teaching responsibility was misused in expressing political opinions that the class seemed expected to support.

Instead of this being a passing or friendly scuffle of ideas, the teachers instead used this topic of clashing political candidates as a pedestal to express personal inclination which every student seemed expected to agree with.

The problem with such a prospect of preference is that no matter how small the class may be, everyone is dissimilar and therefore have their own opinions, especially when it comes to politics. It’s inevitable that someone somewhere will feel alienated as I have felt in class.

College was meant to be a place for education, not indoctrination. Some would argue that which of these two our college is accomplishing is debatable. Whenever politics are brought up and the professor portrays one candidate as a monster and the other as a saint, indoctrination is at full blast.

What is especially troublesome is that the students often feel obligated to agree with the teacher and other students who seem to smile and nod in agreement or pipe up with their own statements. If everyone had the same preference and ideology as the other, nothing would be unique and there would be no freedom, would there?

On that note, a story where Joseph Stalin was discussing his regime with a friend while walking through a wheat field comes to mind. When his friend asked how Stalin kept everyone in control, Stalin picked up a stick, stating, “Here’s how,” before striking down every stalk of wheat that stood out above the others.

When he was done, all the stalks were the same height, nothing was different. I bring this up because this is how it feels to have an opposing political idea when the professor calls out a student to state their stance on political matters.

If nothing is allowed to stand out or is accepted for being different, there can be no fairness; something the classroom would be incomplete without.

America was founded upon differing opinions and ways to look past them in order to accept what everyone can provide to do better for this country. College should be preparing us students to continue our lives in careers of our own preference.

When you feel alienated in needless political ramblings in the classroom, you feel alone and powerless surrounded by people who might not support you as a person. Instead, they seek to grind you away simply because you disagree with them.

If you feel this way, let your professor know how it makes you feel. They may then understand you better and cease what mistakes they may be making.

It is wise to let them know before the political ramblings sour your learning experience for good. That is not something you would want to experience more than once.