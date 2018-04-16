Ones to Watch: Coachella

This year’s Coachella lineup is certainly one to talk about. With headliners such as Beyonce, Cardi B, Eminem, Haim, Post Malone, SZA, St. Vincent, The Weeknd and Tyler, The Creator, there is much to look forward to. Under these big names are the lesser known bands that you may have never heard of, but are certainly worthy of being a headliner.

This list is highly biased to be honest, but these are some seriously talented artists that deserve some recognition. There’s no better way to get your name out there than to be featured at one of the largest music festivals around.

Sir Sly

I first discovered Sir Sly way back in 2012 on Tumblr. I had actually thought they were a side project of one of my favorite vocalists, Mark Foster of Foster the People because of how similar his voice sounded to Sir Sly frontman’s Landon Jacobs.

Comparing them to some of Foster the People’s early tracks, I immediately fell in love with Sir Sly’s sound. I eagerly anticipated more releases since they only had about two songs at the time.

Currently, they have two studio albums. “You Haunt Me” was released in 2014, just two years after the band’s startup, and “Don’t You Worry, Honey”, which just released last year.

Sir Sly will surely be playing their recent hit, “High” from “Don’t You Worry, Honey”. The song’s electric and high energy vibes are perfect for the Coachella atmosphere.

Tash Sultana

Tash Sultana’s silky voice is addicting. I could listen to her smooth, modern reggae vibes for hours.

Sultana is another baby to the music world. Starting up in 2013, she’s released only one album, that being an EP called “Notion” in 2016.

Given the little amount of music Sultana has released, they’ve been nothing but hits among the masses. Singles such as “Jungle”, “Murder to the Mind” and the much more mellow “Notion” each have their own unique sound. One thing that remains the same for all is the holy crooning of Sultana’s voice.

The War on Drugs

This group of cool dudes started doing their thing around 2005, and they’ve done amazing work ever since. They have released a total of four studio albums, their most recent being “A Deeper Understanding” released in 2o17. This record has brought about some of their most popular hits.

Each song is silky, smooth, effortless and everything you could ever want from an indie band. Lead vocalist Adam Granduciel brings every ’60s vibe you can imagine. His smoky voice pairs so well with the band’s lucid and raw guitar.

With each chord you can feel the passion this band is putting forth with their music. The power of music and musicians to make you feel a certain way is truly magical.

Honorable mentions

I decided to add these names to the list after I went through the lineup and listened to some of the artists that I have never heard before, and I was so moved by the amount of talent out there. Any Coachella-goer’s ears will be blessed by any of the artists expressing their talents these next two weekends.

Keep an eye out on the bands low on the radar such as Lion Babe, Japanese Breakfast, Jacob Banks, Jorja Smith, The Regrettes and so, so many more amazing artists.