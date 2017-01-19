North Dakota State of Drones

Students at North Dakota State wishing to use their personal unmanned aerial systems, also known as drones, that they were gifted over winter break may want to take notice of a new policy passed by NDSU.

NDSU’s faculty senate proposed and voted to approve an amendment to the NDSU policy manual regarding the use of UAS devices.

The policy change proposal mandates that drone operators adhere to all rules, regulations, supervisions and laws created by the Federal Aviation Administration and local governments.

Though the FAA does not mandate recreational flyers must have a form of a pilot’s license, the FAA mandates all consumers flying for fun must be at least five miles away from all airports if they wish to fly without prior approval from the airport’s air traffic control.

Flyers may also fly their UAS during daytime, or 30 minutes before sunrise and after sunset if the aircraft has proper anti-collision lighting in a time known as “civil twilight.”

“Since the NDSU campus is adjacent to Hector airport we certainly fall into this category,” Aaron Reinholz, the director of research operations of NDSU’s Office of Research and Creative Activity, said.

Recreational drone operators must always yield the right of way to manned aircraft and must always remain in the line-of-sight, or in view, of the operator.

If the UAS weighs in excess of 0.55 pounds it must be registered with the FAA. The maximum weight for recreational drones is 55 lbs.

UAS operators are required to register their drone with the FAA before flying. Those who qualify in the criteria to register their drones and do not register are subject to civil and criminal penalties.

The cost of registration is $5 and can be completed online.

Reinholz has written procedures for utilizing UAS devices for research purposes that are available through the ORCA’s website.

The Washington Post reported 1.2 million consumers would gain possession of a drone over the most recent holiday season, and the FAA said that approximately 2.5 million drones were to be sold in 2016.

Editor’s Note: This article is primarily about recreational use of UAS devices. If you wish to make money or have commercial use of a UAS device, you should contact the FAA for more information.

