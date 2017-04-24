NDSU Student Shows Strange Love for Square Buildings

Billy Bison, a sophomore majoring in water polo sciences, had a nice pleasant weekend with his family in town.

“It was really great to the see the folks,” Bison said. We sat down with Bison on Wednesday, shortly after he had made what some would call a strange decision.

Bison, having his family in town for the first time in a while, wanted to show campus off to his family. A Bison guide might have shown them Minard or maybe the new A. Glenn Hill Center.

Bison had other ideas.

“I have a very fond liking to the Agriculture Engineering Building,” Bison said after enjoying a meal of stale bread and water. He later added the crackers might seem bland but they were the “vernacular” of the table.

Bison gets it. Some people don’t understand why a student here at NDSU would show off what some would call a bland building.

I had to know.

“Why not the A.G. Hill Center,” I asked. “I mean it’s open, natural lighting is literally pouring in. Why not show that off to your parents? Why the Ag. Engineering Building Billy?”

“It’s just my preference,” Bison said. “I really just like square buildings with no distinct features.”

I, of course, had to ask like a journalist, “Why?”

“Study architecture, buildings are just meant to be square,” Bison told me during our sit down. “Also, buildings are meant for work. The design has no barring on whether work gets done or not.”

Bison had extra fuel to his already burning passion. A recent Spectrum article, which is what some people would call “barking at nothing,” was published about a seeming lack of art on campus.

“He just destroyed his own argument,” Bison noted. “A building made out of the same material is going to have the same aesthetic appeal to it no matter what.”

“Art on campus basically boils down to photogenic places. Why would a university need that?” Bison took a bite of his humble meal and then went on to add, “I also love the bathrooms of Ladd and Dunbar.”

Bison is not a minority here on campus. Many people echoed his concerns. Bison, though, is happy with the results.

“I woke up this morning and there wasn’t any new art of campus, I’d say that’s a win for the Herd,” Bison said.

Although his comments were degrading, it is important to note good publicity and bad publicity is all publicity in the end, baby.