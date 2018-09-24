The Spectrum Listens: Homecoming

It’s officially post Homecoming week here at North Dakota State. The students were slightly happier because we can actually call last week something, so there’s a reason to be extra happy, right? Well, it doesn’t matter. The point is, during Homecoming Week everyone should study a little less and have a little more fun. I mean maybe some of you already do that, but now you had an excuse to do that. You could let your worries free and jump with ease, freaks.

For those who aren’t familiar with “The Spectrum Listens,” I’m going to tell you what it is. This is my first ever Spectrum Listens, but I figured Homecoming week would be a perfect time to do it. Anyway, I gathered student responses to the question, “What are you looking forward to most about Homecoming?” I got 13 responses in a little more than an hour. Overall, the responses were pretty diverse. Some of the answers were expected, others not so much. Without further adieu, let’s get to the responses.

Three people said they looked forward to the Homecoming Show. This shouldn’t be a surprise given the annual event attracts many people. The coronation is always something that people should be excited to see. Nothing like bringing back your high school experience, am I right?

Three more responses claim they couldn’t wait for the parade. One of these responses went in depth and said they were excited to see everyone dress up. Another one said they can’t wait to dress up. I assume they would be in the parade with that response. Anyway, hope everyone got some candy and had a great time there.

One person said they were excited to tailgate, and another mentioned the football game. Because these activities kind of go hand in hand, I’ll discuss them both now. This was a little bit of a surprise for me. I expected more people to say the football game. Why wouldn’t I? It’s Homecoming week. People are supposed to get hyped and be prepared to attend a wild, loud football game. You can count on me being in the stands come Saturday. I was also a little shocked to see only one person looked forward to tailgating. To me, tailgating and the football game are by far the most enjoyable part of Homecoming week.

We had one person that couldn’t wait to sleep. Well, I wish I could say I blame them. Honestly, there isn’t really a time where sleep doesn’t sound pretty nice. This is an odd time to want to sleep, however. I had a feeling there would be an urge to sleep at certain points during the weekend. I would be lying if I said I wasn’t going to fall asleep a little early.

Someone said they were excited about the Homecoming shirts. Another person literally just said: “I love NDSU.” These two both have to do with school spirit, and this is great. Hats off to whoever wrote “I love NDSU.” Sometimes the simplest responses are the most impactful. He said he didn’t know much about Homecoming, but he knew for sure he likes NDSU. It’s good to know we have people that are in it for the school spirit.

My first ever Spectrum Listens was definitely a success. Although some of the answers were quite predictable, there were some outlier answers that made this interesting. I hope everyone had a great Homecoming week. Just because it’s over doesn’t mean the party has to end. Keep living up your college experience to the fullest and have no regrets. Make every week Homecoming week. (Actually, don’t. That’s an awful idea.)