Making the best of gloomy days

How to have a warm personality on cold days

PIXABAY | PHOTO COURTESY

Gloomy days shouldn’t keep you from getting things done

Gloomy days can have a large and negative impact on people’s lives. But do these days really have to have such a negative effect? If your mind is telling you to be sad and depressed because the sky is darker than normal, there are ways to combat these feelings.

There are many ways to make the most out of the dark, gloomy days. One thing that could have a huge effect on how a gloomy day will go is your preparation the night before. Check the weather before you go to bed. If it’s going to be a gloomy day, prepare yourself. Go to bed at a decent time, do not sleep in and drink a lot of water. This will allow you to make up the energy that would be missing as a result of the weather.

Gloomy days are also a great excuse to do activities that are good for the brain. Personally, I like to engage myself by doing art. Although art is not for everyone, drawing and doodling something, coloring or just gluing things together is a perfectly good way to exercise the brain and allow you to learn to be more creative.

Another way to test yourself and your patience is by doing a puzzle. Puzzles are a good challenge for anyone. Also, if you’re feeling especially proactive, I guess knocking out your homework wouldn’t be a bad idea either!

When it’s gloomy you typically don’t want to go outside, so try to spend as much time inside getting things done. You can clean your house, treat yourself with online shopping, bake or watch movies.

While you are getting things done you can try practicing good health for your body. While working out is good for your body, it’s also easier to accomplish than you might think. If you don’t want to bring yourself to the Wellness Center, find some space on the floor and work out. Write down a plan and finish your goals.

Gloomy days can be taken advantage of in all the best ways possible. Be positive and find the good and worth in even the grossest of days.

