Better late than never

It’s never too late to change your major

Well, the end of the 2021-2022 school year is right around the corner, which means dead week and finals are here as well. This is the time of the year when people really question if what they are doing is worth it, or if they even want to be in the major that they are. While dropping out is an option, I recommend considering changing your major first.

There may be a lot of contributing factors for your initial choice. Whether you’ve always wanted to be in that field, your family convinced you to or it is promising a lot of money in the future, you need to be prepared to think critically about it. Is this something you can see yourself doing for the rest of your life, and actually enjoy it?

I came to NDSU undeclared, so they put me in “University Studies”, which was essentially free reign to go into as many intro classes that interested me as I could. The longer I’m here, the more I add on. Today, as a junior, I have a double major in Strategic Communications and Visual Arts, as well as a triple minor in Honors, Political Science and Women and Gender Studies.

You are allowed to change your mind.

Changing your major is more common than you think, and it is never too late to do so. If you hate the classes you are in and aren’t engaged, what makes you think you will be later? NDSU has well over 100 majors and minors that you can be a part of, so why not learn more about them if they sound interesting?

Try to finish out the year strong but consider scheduling a meeting with your advisor, or any advisor if you don’t like yours. They can help you find the resources in your department that will be helpful, and to know how many of your credits can transfer over. Meet with students and teachers that are in the area that you are considering changing to. They’re going to give you the best insight.

Majoring in something that makes you question why you’re doing so is no way to launch your professional career. College is the time to find what you are passionate about. This means that you are going to have to allow for some leniency for yourself and the changes that will come along the way. You are allowed to change your mind. Going to college was already a big choice and staying in the first thing you chose is not a requirement. You are not stuck there. People change, and so do their interests. Don’t be afraid to take a chance elsewhere. The worst that can happen is you weed out something you don’t want to do.