Let’s talk about sexual health

Sexual Assault Awareness Month is an annual campagin to educate others and raise awareness about sexual assault and how to prevent sexual violence. This month can also open the opportunity to more openly discuss the act of sexual intercouse and sexual health.

North Dakota State University will be hosting multiple event throughout the remainder of April to discuss STI testing, safe sex materials, and further education on sexual health.

SEXTIVAL

North Dakota State University’s Student Health Service is partnering with the North Dakota Department of Health to host their SEXTIVAL event on campus. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 21 at Student Health Service located in the Wellness Center.

There will be free STI testing for participants. Urine testing for Chlamydia and Gonorrhea as well as fingerstick HIV will be available.

“We will also have giveaways, trivia games and other fun interactive activities for students to check out when they stop by. We will even have cookies decorated like condoms!” Emily Hegg, the Assistant Director of Health Promotion at NDSU’s Student Health Service said.

Junk Mail Program

Student Health Service offers a Junk Mail Program, a grant funded prgram that offers safer sex materials and education to students living on- and off-campus.

Students can choose their preferred Junk Mail package that is delivered in a discrete envelope. Safer sex materials provided the package include condoms, lube, dental dams and educational information about consent, safe sex and more.

Visit NDSU’s Junk Mail Program for more information.

SEXPO

From 6 to 9 p.m. on April 21 in the Oceti Sakowin Ballroom located in NDSU’s Memorial Union, the Women’s Activist Organization will host their SEXPO.

WAO’s purpose for this event is to, “Spread awareness about sexual health and positivity through knowledge building and community connections.” There will be raffle prizes, community organization tables and speakers at the event.

Denim Day

Denim Day falls on April 27 this year. This sexual violence prevention and education campaign asks community members, elected officials, businesses and students to make a social statement with their fashion statement by wearing jeans on this day as a visible means of protest against the misconceptions that surround sexual violence.

The Sexual Assualt and Preventation Advocacy will have a Denim Day display in the Memorial Union display cases beginning April 19.

For more information on Denim Day and its history, visit the Denim Day website.