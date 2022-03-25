Indoor track & field teams place nine on All-Academic teams

The North Dakota State University indoor track & field teams placed five men and four women on the Summit League’s All-Academic team, the league announced yesterday.

The teams, selected by institutions’ faculty athletic representatives and sports information directors, are chosen from student-athletes that have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.30 (on a 4.00 scale), completed at least one full academic year at the current institution and participated in 50% of their team’s competitions.

Five selected from men’s team

NDSU Athletics | Photo Credit

Trevor Otterdahl



Leading the men’s selections was senior Trevor Otterdahl, who was selected to the team for his fourth time. Otterdahl, from Rosemount, Minn., graduated with a 3.96 GPA in mathematics and has a 4.0 GPA in the master’s of business administration program. He earned all-league honors in two events this year finishing first in the weight throw with a mark of 74 feet, 5.5 inches (22.69m) and second in the shot put with a 62-4 (19.00m).

Juniors Jacob Rodin and Josh Samyn were named to their third team. Rodin, from Kenmare, N.D., has a 4.0 GPA in agricultural economics and was a two-time all-league performer in the 800-meter run with a second-place time of 1:49.12 and on NDSU’s runner-up team in the 4×400-meter relay (3:12.43). Meanwhile, Samyn, from Winnipeg, Manitoba, maintains a 3.94 GPA in biological sciences. He was part of NDSU’s all-league distance medley relay team with a second-place time of 10:08.79 and ran the league’s third-fastest time in the mile this season with a personal-best 4:06.82 at the Iowa State Classic.

Junior Brandon Lewis and sophomore Trent Davis were selected for the first time. Lewis, from Bismarck, N.D., has a 3.64 GPA in health and physical education. He was a two-time all-league performer winning the long jump with a mark of 24-2.25 (7.37m) and placing second in the triple jump with a 47-7.75 (14.52m). Davis, Davis, from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has a 3.71 GPA in English education and earned two all-league awards as the runner-up in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.02 seconds and in the distance medley relay.

Four named from women’s team

On the women’s side, Amanda Anderson, Kelby Anderson and Amy Phillips, all seniors, were named to the academic team for the third time.

Amanda Anderson, from Bethel, Minn., has a 4.0 GPA in health and physical education and earned All-Summit League honors in the shot put with a first-place mark of 51 feet, 1 inch (15.57m). She also placed fourth in the weight throw with a mark of 62-10 (19.15m).

Kelby Anderson, from Bismarck, N.D., has a 3.83 GPA in nursing and earned all-league honors in three distance events. She finished second in the mile (4:52.47), won the 3,000 meters (9:29.02) and was runner-up in the 5,000 meters (16:50.33).

Phillips, from Henley-on-Thames, England, has a 3.87 in health, nutrition and exercise science and was all-league in the weight throw with a first-place mark of 65-2 (19.86m). Sophomore Allie Wahlund was named to the team for the first time. Wahlund, from Minot, N.D., has a 4.0 GPA in nursing and earned all-league honors as part of NDSU’s third-place distance medley relay (12:11.72) and also placed fourth in the 5,000-meter run (17:12.42).