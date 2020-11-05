How NDSU students can choose kindness this November

NDSU Student Activities | Photo Courtesy

Student Activities, “MyNDSU” covers more specific event information

The recent election coupled with the persisting pandemic has had a lot of people on edge. Fortunately, North Dakota State University is committed to fostering a positive environment for students both virtually and on campus.

This past Sunday, NDSU’s Student Activities kicked off the 24 Day of Kindness event- a 24-day campaign designed to promote kindness through various activities.

In a recent interview, Lisa Samuelson of Student Activities detailed how NDSU is hosting the event in the midst of the pandemic.

“Students have the option to participate in activities both in-person and virtually,” Samuelson said. “The in-person activities are staffed by one or two people, and social distancing is enforced.

Some of the activities available for students are writing inspirational quotes, writing postcards to seniors in long-term care facilities and community service. An extensive list of activities can be found on the NDSU Student Activities website.

In addition, all students who are interested in participating can RSVP to events of their choice on the MyNDSU webpage: https://myndsu.ndsu.edu/organization/studentactivities/events .