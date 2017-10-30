Horror Games to Play Halloween Night

Halloween is happening on a Tuesday this year, so there will not be much time to go out and party like a spooky, scary skeleton.

However, yesterday, Steam started up their Halloween sale. Now, many scary games are discounted and just sitting there for the taking, like candy for a trick-or-treater.

I have taken it upon myself to procure a list of horror titles you could buy to help get you into the Halloween spirit.

‘Amnesia: The Dark Descent’

In this game, running from the monsters is not possible because you are the monster (but there are also real monsters).

“Amnesia: The Dark Descent” by Frictional Games immerses you in a dark and terrifying game where the feeling of being hunted is always happily by your side.

Playing as Daniel, you wake up in a forsaken castle with hardly any memories of your past. This game is unique because there are no cut scenes, which means that everything that happens is in real time and you must react to things as they come.

The only way you can survive “The Dark Descent” is by running, hiding and using your wits to get out of situations. Will you survive?

‘SOMA’

Coming from the same studio that created “Amnesia: The Dark Descent” is another horror mystery called “SOMA.”

“SOMA” takes place in a deep underwater facility called PATHOS-II. The facility was constructed after the Earth’s surface was scarred permanently by meteor collisions. The facility used to house scientists looking for a way for humans to continue their existence.

Now, the PATHOS-II is in disrepair, and the last humans are committing suicide in hopes of preserving their consciousness, while an artificial intelligence takes over the deep-sea building.

Playing as Simon Jarret, you must figure a way out of the crumbling PATHOS-II facility, or you will meet a fate quite possibly worse than death.

‘Friday the 13th: The Game’

Friday the 13th, as many of you know, is a date and a movie franchise, but did you know there is a Friday the 13th video game?

“Friday the 13th: The Game” by IllFonic, is a third-person horror game where the player takes on the fearsome role of Jason Voorhees, or as one of the hapless camp counselors that he likes to turn into kebabs.

Taking place at Camp Crystal Lake (from the “Friday the 13th” series) and the surrounding locations, get ready for a thrilling, horrifying experience.

If you are placed in the terminator-esque boots of Jason, your objective is simple: kill all the counselors.

With a variety of abilities that get progressively stronger as the night drags on, hack and slash your way to sweet grisly victory. Just like the movies, the camp counselors have different skills they can use to survive the night.

Whether it is the ability to hide away and wait for police to show up or to take the fight to Jason, there are many ways to play. Each gameplay session changes, so players cannot figure out patterns or where the useful items are.

‘BIGFOOT’

Almost everyone has heard of the legendary Bigfoot. Many people have seen it, but there is hardly any proof that it exists.

Well, fear not, because from the depths of CyberLight Game Studios I present to you “BIGFOOT,” a game that somehow became relatively popular amongst YouTubers such as Jacksepticeye and Markiplier.

The game has no real plot except that you either need to kill or capture Bigfoot using the tools and weapons at your disposal. These tools include bear traps, tracking darts and an ultra-loud flare gun that will give you that ears ringing and bleeding sound you crave.

By far, the best thing about this game is the atmosphere. The sounds of the trees creaking and frogs croaking in the swamp really set the mood.

Then, suddenly, Bigfoot decides your nice relaxing walk has gone on for too long. From out of the darkness, he rushes you with oddly green glowing eyes. Will you finally show the world that Bigfoot is real, or will you just become another meal?

‘Outlast’

No horror game list would be complete without a nod toward “Outlast.”

“Outlast,” by Red Barrels, is a first-person horror title that remains to be one of the scariest games I have ever played.

As investigative journalist Miles Upshur, you enter Mount Massive Asylum aka Hell, traveling through the twisted corridors of the asylum, dodging around insane inmates as well as the environment itself.

Armed with only a video camera and quick reflexes, will you unravel the dark secrets hidden within, or die trying?

If I were to give any advice about this game, it would be to move slowly and carefully, unless you are being chased, then I suggest moving a little faster.