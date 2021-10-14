Help your breasts out this October

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a great reminder to take care of your breasts

Wikimedia Commons | Photo Courtesy | Breast Cancer Awareness ribbons and pens to promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Do you remember the ‘Save the Boobies’ campaign from back in 2011? Well, we still need to save the boobies by being aware of breast cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

According to breastcancer.org, about one in eight U.S. women, or 13%, will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime. Along with this, in 2021 an estimated 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in the U.S.

How can we better understand breast cancer? Those of us with breasts need to understand the symptoms of breast cancer and how to prevent breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Now, a research and care charity, says signs and symptoms can include: a lump or swelling in the breast, upper chest or armpit; a change to the skin, such as puckering or dimpling; or a change in the color of the breast, a rash or even changes in size or shape of the breast.

Normally, pain in your breast is not a common symptom. That’s where Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes in. Breast Cancer Awareness Month is every October and is a campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

In the month of October, you can see people wearing more pink than usual — athletes wearing pink jerseys, student sections in pink, as well as many brands coming together and working to support breast cancer awareness. Brands might have ‘pink’ drinks for the month of October or other things pink. Breast Cancer Awareness Month helps inform women about early detection.

According to the American Cancer Society, when breast cancer is detected early and is in the localized stage, the five-year relative survival rate is 99%. With this being said, schedule regular breast exams and mammograms with your doctor.

At a Clinical Breast Exam, your physician will check for lumps or physical changes in your breasts. The goal of this is for early detection. Mammograms are an x-ray that allows a specialist to examine the breast tissue for any suspicious areas, says the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. Mammograms are beneficial, as they can detect lumps before they can be felt at a clinical breast exam.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. recommends individuals with breasts that are younger than 40 year old and have potential risk factors for breast cancer should ask their doctor whether mammograms are recommended and if so, how often they should have them.

It is so important to take care of yourself. If you know someone firsthand who suffered from breast cancer, I am sorry. Breast cancer is scary and my heart hurts for anyone that has or is going through it, whether personally or through a loved one.

Breastcancer.org says, “A woman’s risk of breast cancer nearly doubles if she has a first-degree relative (mother, sister, daughter) who has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Less than 15% of women who get breast cancer have a family member diagnosed with it.”

There are so many people who have been affected by breast cancer. Let’s try not to have more people be affected. By getting your yearly breast exams, you will be preventing breast cancer, helping yourself out and allowing less people to be affected by your decisions.

Prevent breast cancer. Support those who are hurting from the awful disease. Wear pink. Donate to breast cancer research. And most importantly, get your annual breast exams.