Giving back

How you can support your community

The most wonderful time of the year is here!

Winter break is around the corner, and although for most that means no school and home-cooked meals, there are opportunities to make a difference. Do not wait until New Years’ to begin change; start now.

During the holidays it is important to spend time with family, but it is equally important to give back. Organizations like Feeding America and Feed My Starving Children, accept donations through money or time, paying it forward through a drive-through or simply donating your old clothes to the homeless; there are many ways to get involved.

Today, as many as 690 million people go hungry, which globally is about 8.9% of the world’s population. It is also estimated that 150 million people are homeless worldwide. Every store, fast-food industry or small business is in need of help.

Volunteer your time this Christmas season and make an impact in someone’s life. Gratitude is an important practice that needs to be used. The ripple effect of gratitude can transform a community. The holiday season offers us so much. Whether it is appreciation, company or cheer, we all gain from the feeling this season brings.