Getting a Fix of Professional Sports

Going to a live game can be one of the most exhilarating experiences a sports fan can get. The problem many students face is that attending a large pro sporting event can be expensive and difficult to plan.

However, with the Twin Cities, which have five professional teams just a short drive away, it can be surprisingly easy for North Dakota State students to make a fun weekend trip and see their favorite teams.

Planning a trip comes with some challenges. How do I get down to the cities? If I drive, where will I park? How do I get around?

Here are some simple tips before setting off. When driving, avoid parking fees by heading to the Mall of America. There is a metro station under the East Parking Ramp. A day pass will run $6 and erase the hassle of parking.

Also, the journey is more fun when there is someone else to go with. Otherwise, it is three-and-a-half hours of lonely driving and around $60 in gas to get to the cities.

Vikings

With a big, new, flashy stadium, it is no surprise that the priciest sporting event in the cities is a Vikings football game. U.S. Bank Stadium houses the purple and gold NFL team for eight games from September to December.

The cheapest tickets available are going to cost fans $100 a piece, and to get in closer to action, tickets start to reach the $300-$400 range. For the dedicated sports goers willing to fork over the cash, you will likely walk away with an unforgettable experience.

Timberwolves

The Timberwolves play in downtown Minneapolis at the freshly renovated Target Center. There’s plenty of chances for NDSU students to catch a game. The season kicks off this month and runs until mid-April. The playoffs run until May, but that is a rarity for this organization.

The price of tickets at these games varies based on the opposing team, but at most games $30-$50 can land you a seat in the nose-bleeds. Although they don’t provide the best view, seats like these still give fans an exciting experience. For those willing to spend a little extra cash, better seats can be found in the low hundreds.

Wild

The puck has just dropped on another National Hockey League season for the Minnesota Wild. The Wild play at the intimate Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Joining the large, raucous crowd will cost over $40 a pop for the nose-bleeds. Prices again change with the visiting team, and the cheapest tickets roll up to nearly $80 for a divisional game on the weekend.

To get into the lower bowl, prices hover above $100.

One other item of note: the drive through Minneapolis into St. Paul takes a little extra time. Especially around a 7 p.m. puck drop, as the remains of rush hour linger.

Minnesota United FC

The newest addition to Minneapolis-St. Paul sports is Minnesota United FC (MNUFC). The team joined Major League Soccer in the 2017 season and will be finishing their second season in the next couple weeks.

Although students won’t be able to attend any more games this semester, MLS will kick back off in early March. Next year, MNUFC will be playing in their brand new stadium, Allianz Field, which will be finished this winter.

Attending soccer games generally doesn’t come with a large price tag. The stadium is divided into tickets that typically ran $30-$50 at the temporary home of TCF Bank Stadium.

Joining the Wonderwall, the Loons’ supporter section, will also see a small drop in ticket prices. Don’t be expected to sit, however, as Allianz Field will see the supporters in a safe standing area on one of the steepest inclines of any U.S. stadium.

Twins

Another year, another missed postseason for the Minnesota Twins. But the baseball club is still the easiest way to catch a game on short notice.

Tickets for Target Field are often aplenty, even on the day of the game. The Twins will sell upper deck tickets for not much more than $10.

But there is a really solid second-hand market. Websites such as SeatGeek can find lower deck tickets for cheap. It is not unheard of to get seats three rows up in left field for $16.

As for the product on the field, who knows however.