Fargo Flicks: Females, Fighting and Funniness

This summer has a lot of exciting movies coming out, including action and comedy for fans of all genres to see. Try sipping an ice-cold lemonade while kicking back and watching these titles.

“Snatched”

May 12

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn star in this summer comedy, playing a mother/daughter pair.

Schumer stars as Emily, an impulsive young woman dumped by her boyfriend right before an exotic vacation. Unable to cancel her couples travel plans, Emily ropes her overly cautious mother Linda (Hawn) into a South American adventure. Unfortunately, the vacation turns dangerous, forcing the polar-opposites to work together and get out of the jungle alive.

The movie should be moderately funny, with Schumer and Hawn having good on-screen chemistry. However, Schumer’s comedy stylings aren’t for everyone; those who aren’t a fan of sexual jokes should not buy a ticket.

“Baywatch”

May 26

Fans of the classic “Baywatch” television show or fans of seeing Zac Efron shirtless should both enjoy watching this action/comedy film debuting this summer.

Dwayne Johnson stars as Mitch Buchannon, the experienced leader of an elite staff of lifeguards. Buchannon leads the overconfident Matt Brody (Efron), a disgraced Olympic star using the lifeguarding gig to get some positive press. The two must work together along with the rest of the lifeguards to bring down a drug trafficking operation occurring on their beach.

Audience members should expect explosions, a crude love story and plenty of scantily clad co-eds in place of a gripping plot.

“Wonder Woman”

June 2

A badass female superhero takes the lead in this origin story about the beloved princess of the Amazons.

Diana (Gal Gadot) is an incomparable warrior on her island paradise, separated from the rest of the world. When a fighter pilot (Chris Pine) lands on this sheltered location, he tells Diana about the huge conflict happening: World War I. Trusting in her abilities to stop the war and bring down its cause, Ares (the god of war), Diana leaves her home for the first time to fully discover her powers while fighting among exclusively men.

Superhero fans and feminists alike should be excited for this rendition of the famous demigod finally getting the spotlight she deserves.

“Rough Night”

June 16

What would you do if a fun night out turned into a cover-up for a murder? That’s the premise for this comedy coming out early this summer.

Five female friends, played by Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer and Zoe Kravitz, reunite ten years after graduating college for a wild bachelorette party. The girls accidentally kill a male stripper during the night, and spend the next several hours trying to cover up the crime they’ve committed. Wacky antics ensue as the females bond over their shared sin.

This movie should have several hilarious moments with the seasoned cast, but the plot setup is fairly weak. Furthermore, many have criticized the movie for making light of a very real threat to strippers and sex workers, with abuse and murder an acute problem in the industry.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming”

July 7

Peter Parker is back for a third reboot within 15 years, this time as part of the bigger Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tom Holland stars as the titular character, fresh off appearing in “Captain America: Civil War.”

“Homecoming” will focus on Parker as he tries to have a normal high school experience while balancing his role as a friendly neighborhood superhero. Eventually, the villainous Vulture threatens to destroy everything and everyone important to the young hero. Zendaya also stars in this film as Peter’s friend or potentially as his love interest.

This film will combine action and snarky comedy in a satisfying way that most Marvel films can accomplish, setting up the future of the franchise.

“Atomic Blonde”

July 28

Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron stars in this action thriller as Lorraine Broughton, a high-ranking spy within MI6.

Her mission sends her off to Berlin, immediately after the fall of the infamous Berlin Wall. While in the foreign country, Broughton cooperates with the station chief, David Percival (James McAvoy), as the two attempt to take down a vicious espionage ring killing agents mysteriously. When the two combine their talents, there’s little that can stop them in their mission to save the West’s entire intelligence campaign.

Theron fights like a maniac in the trailers and has always been good as playing a savage killer, giving reason to believe this movie will live up to the hype.