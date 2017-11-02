Fargo Flicks: Action and Awwww

This November brings plenty of tension, action and fun to the big screen, giving audiences something to do while the wind picks up and the snow starts falling.

‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Nov. 3

Chris Hemsworth is back on the big screen as the titular character that has wowed audiences for several years.

Since Thor has already starred in two solo films and the “Avengers” movies, this film increases the stakes and threatens the entire civilization of Asgard.

The action kicks off when Hela (played by Cate Blanchett), the goddess of death, returns to destroy Thor’s home.

However, Thor is transported to the other side of the universe where he must fight in a gladiator battle against his former teammate (and friend from work), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

This Marvel movie promises many action scenes and a badass Cate Blanchett. Fans of superhero movies should not leave disappointed.

‘Murder on the Orient Express’

Nov. 10

A classic murder mystery unfolds on a train traveling at high speeds through Europe when the murder of a passenger kicks off the tension in this film.

The famous detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) must solve the murder before the train reaches its destination, unless he wants the killer to walk free.

The diverse and eccentric group of characters on the train gives plenty of suspects in the case. Starring big names like Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Penelope Cruz and Judi Dench, this film is sure to grab audiences with great performances and a gripping plot.

‘Justice League’

Nov. 17

After Superman’s death in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” Bruce Wayne (Batman; Ben Affleck) and Diana Prince (Wonder Woman; Gal Gadot) assemble a team of superheroes to face a new evil threatening to destroy all of humanity.

This team includes Barry Allen (The Flash; Ezra Miller), Arthur Curry (Aquaman; Jason Momoa) and Victor Stone (Cyborg; Ray Fisher) as they all combine their unique talents to defeat Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) and his army of Parademons.

Anyone looking for a movie full of fighting and big action scenes will not be disappointed. However, many DC comics films have been criticized in the past for their poor plots, so be wary.

‘Wonder’

Nov. 17

This sweet, coming-of-age drama stars Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson as the parents of a young boy (played by Jacob Tremblay) with a severe facial deformity.

As the boy enters a public elementary school for the first time, he must deal with the ridicule and attention that comes with being different from the other children.

While the trailer looks adorable and it’s easy to have your heart strings tugged by the innocent child, the movie has the potential to be over the top while trying too hard to make the audience feel something.

‘Coco’

Nov. 24

This movie, based on the concept of Día de Muertos (the Day of the Dead) follows the young Miguel as he dreams of being a musician.

Unfortunately, his family has an extremely old traditional ban on music. This does not deter Miguel, as he and his dog accidentally travel to the Land of the Dead and unlock the real history of his family.

This animated romp looks fun for all ages, with plenty of interesting facets for everyone to enjoy. If similar tales are not for you, however, then it’s probably best to stay away from the theater.