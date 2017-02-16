Fargo Fashion | What We Want at West Acres

So many stores at West Acres Mall have been closing lately it’s hard to keep track. In the past months, Sears, Aeropostale, The Limited, New York & Company and Simply Mac have closed their doors, and Wet Seal is on its way out soon.

It’s sad news if you bought your business professional attire from The Limited or couldn’t resist the buy-one-get-one-for-a-penny sales at Wet Seal or still had a nostalgic sweet spot for Aero-emblazoned baby tees. But it’s actually great news for those who are hoping to see some new retail options in town.

West Acres currently has something in the works for every single vacant space. While they can’t say exactly which retailers and restaurants might be opening yet, they can promise that they’ll be here soon.

“We’re currently working on new stores that will open not only in 2017 but in the next few years and beyond,” Niki Larson, the digital marketing manager at West Acres, said.

While they go through the leasing process, they’ll be using some of the vacant spaces for unique pop-ups. Part of the old New York & Company space will feature an artist in residence.

“Customers are able to walk through, watch and interact with local artist Emily Williams Wheeler while she goes through her process of creating some of her amazing pieces,” Larson said.

A Spring Expressions pop-up will combine large-format artwork by Marjorie Schlossman with trending fashion items from stores around the mall. Complete with fresh flowers and vintage furniture, it sounds like the perfect spot to take a shopping break.

“Think of it as an art gallery meets a trend-centered lounge,” Larson said.

Soon, retailers will replace the pop-ups and empty spaces. West Acres hopes to announce the first of the new arrivals in the next month or so. They pay serious attention to the top requested stores from customers and are looking at bringing them into the mall.

So, what new stores do NDSU students want to see at West Acres?