Fargo Fashion| Trends for the Winter Season

Do you want to add some new pieces to spice up your winter wardrobe? Here are some of the season’s biggest trends that I believe every fashion-forward person should have in their closet.

These wardrobe staples will have you feeling trendy and confident this holiday season.

Velvet, velvet, velvet

Nothing screams holiday season better than velvet. You can find it in just about any shade and form.

If you are unsure if this trend is for you and you just want to try it out, I would highly recommend checking out Forever 21 or Target for low cost velvet pieces. They have everything from dresses to shoes and accessories in a variety of colors.

One of my favorite ways to style this trend is by taking a velvet tank top and putting it over a tight-fitting turtleneck. This is a classy look that will be sure to keep you warm.

Sock booties

Looking for a comfy shoe that you can wear anywhere from class to going out on the weekends? Sock booties are a good choice.

These boots usually come up just a little past your ankle and feature a small heel or wedge. They are extremely comfy since they are tight around the ankle.

Pairing sock booties with anything from a skirt with tights to leather pants for going out works well. A good place to get sock booties is DSW. They have a wide selection of colors and textures. If you are looking to switch up your usual ankle or tall boots, these are an amazing option.

Chunky, oversized sweaters

An oversized sweater is a must for staying comfy and chic this winter. I find myself wearing one almost every day.

If you are going for a comfortable, casual look, style with leggings and a blanket scarf and you’ll feel bundled up all day long.

For a preppy look, throw a white button-up shirt underneath and have the collar sticking out. Also, a good outfit choice is pairing this look with a classic pair of Converse and destructed jeggings.

A huge trend this season is bright reds, oranges and pinks, so be bold when picking out a new oversized sweater for your wardrobe.

If you feel like you are drowning in your sweater, a great way to add some shape is to wrap a belt around your waist or throw on a vest.

Cheetah print

You may think bold cheetah print is for the more daring trendsetter, but think again. Personally, I like to wear this pattern in a simple way, usually as a sweater paired with black jeans.

If you are unsure of this trend, but want to try it out, I suggest getting a cheetah print T-shirt and wearing it under a black zip-up hoodie or denim jacket.

Another fun way to wear this pattern is cheetah print booties. These look great with a neutral colored sweater or a black dress for a special occasion.

Cheetah print is flattering on everyone and comes in many shades that will add a fun touch to your everyday look.

Faux fur

Faux fur is everywhere this season, and you can get it at surprisingly affordable prices.

If you are on the hunt for a great faux fur jacket, my recommendation would be to check out Zara or Forever 21. Both of these stores have faux fur pieces in a large variety of colors and lengths.

These jackets are great for special occasions or going out with friends on the weekend. They really help to “top off” your entire look and make it dressy and fun.

I love layering a slip dress under a faux fur coat to go for a Carrie Bradshaw, from “Sex and the City,” inspired look.

There are other ways to style faux fur if you are not interested in a fur jacket.

A lot of stores such as Forever 21, Zara and H&M have been releasing designs that feature faux fur in smaller details, such as just around the cuff of a sleeve or on a front pocket of a shirt or sweater. Be courageous and give it a try, you will be sure to turn heads wearing this fun trend.