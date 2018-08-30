Fargo Fashion| NDSU Student Intern in New York

They say the Big Apple is home to big dreamers, so it was no surprise for North Dakota native and retail merchandising student Katie Fischer to add “New York intern” to her impressive list of titles.

Fischer plans to graduate in the spring of 2018 with a degree in retail, merchandising and design, but that doesn’t begin to scratch the surface of her accomplishments. Fischer assumed the role of president last year for the North Dakota State University Fashion Apparel and Business Organization. She has also been exercising her creativity as a lead stylist at Evereve, a clothing company, and as a freelance wardrobe stylist with experience in fashion show production.

With an impressive list of experiences and a seemingly inexhaustible source of energy, Fischer was well equipped to take on a nine-week internship with A3 Denim in New York.

Located in the heart of Manhattan’s garment district, A3 Denim is a women’s denim company that designs multiple brands for retail stores all around the world.

Despite society’s superficial depiction of a fashion intern living in New York, Fischer was able to learn directly from the design and production teams.

“I primarily worked with the technical designer and design team,” Fischer said. “My favorite part was seeing the entire product development process and seeing all of the small details that go into designing denim.”

She went on to explain how experiencing the production process of clothing was valuable, saying, “It was interesting to see all of the variations in fabrics, washes, destruction patterns, fits and styles of denim. I loved seeing which styles worked for different categories of women, and being a part of the production process.”

Fischer said that although New York was a big adjustment from North Dakota, it was exactly what she needed.

“New York moves at a faster pace than Fargo,” Fischer said. “Everyone is on the go, and the city is so dynamic. There is always something going on or something to see, which was really exciting for me.”

The transition to New York and a big city area different from Fargo posed some challenges. “The biggest challenge was navigating and adapting to the city,” Fischer said. “I had to meet new people and get out of my comfort zone, but the experience was well worth it. By the end of the summer, I felt like a local.”

As far as advice goes, Fischer said it’s all about preparation in the fashion world. “My biggest advice would be to save up. New York is expensive. And get in touch with people you know that live in New York or have recently visited to get insight on what the city is like,” Fischer enlightened.